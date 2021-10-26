PUBG Mobile Lite players demand game’s Indian version as PUBG New State gets official release date

Battle royale enthusiasts are wondering about BGMI Lite’s return now that the launch date of PUBG New State has been announced. Fans have also requested that Krafton improve its security systems to prevent hackers from further ruining the gaming experience.

PUBG New State will launch globally on 11 November (Image via PUBG New State, YouTube)

PUBG New State is a standalone battle royale title set in 2051 and will arrive on 11 November. Players can enjoy a new 8x8 km map called Troi, which gave off Erangel-like vibes in the launch trailer.

Before the game launches, users can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They will win a limited edition permanent vehicle skin as a pre-registration reward.

PUBG Mobile Lite fans seek clarity on BGMI’s Lite possible return

Is BGMI Lite coming as PUBG Mobile Lite’s replacement? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the pleas of mobile gamers with low-end devices, Krafton has not responded regarding the potential release of the game. Due to the unavailability of any regional version of PUBG Mobile Lite, the release of BGMI Lite is unlikely.

The Google Play Store page of BGMI mentions that it can run on a 1.5 GB RAM device, but many strongly disagree. Players can only download BGMI on such devices but cannot enjoy it due to lags and graphical distortions.

In an attempt to convince Krafton to release BGMI Lite, fans have taken to various social media platforms to put forth their demands. Here are a few examples:

SadiqulSONY @SadiqulSony What the hell is happening??

We want BGMI lite 🙏 What the hell is happening??

We want BGMI lite 🙏 https://t.co/vgDrEgMIgU

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon To #Krafton Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this. To #Krafton

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

@Anuj_Tandon https://t.co/0JLkFawuiX

Fans are spamming the comments section the launch trailer (Image via PUBG New State, YouTube)

Fans’ comment (Image via PUBG New State, Facebook)

Fans reactions to a Sportskeeda article (Image via Sportskeeda)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ghatak’s Instagram story regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite (Image via Instagram

However, various BGMI influencers and popular gamers have talked positively about the possible release of BGMI Lite. As per Maxtern and Ghatak, the hopes for a release seem plausible. However, their words have to be taken with a pinch of salt, as nothing official has been confirmed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer