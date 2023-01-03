Punkk's BGMI ID, stats, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh is one of the best assaulters in the BGMI esports scene. He has proved his mettle as a star player after appearing on the MVP list in multiple tournaments.

Although he started his professional career playing for Team Mayhem, he rose to prominence after joining Team XO. He has often been compared to the likes of Jonathan and Goblin.

Apart from being a pro player, Punkk is also a popular YouTuber. He occasionally streams the game on the platform and is joined by thousands of viewers.

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Punkk's BGMI ID can use the code 5362026655 or his IGN XoPunkkuû (Xo in his IGN stands for the side he represents, Team XO) to find his profile. They can send him gifts once they visit his profile page.

Punkk's ID is currently at Classic Level 77 and Evo Level 65. He is also the co-leader of the Battlegrounds Mobile India clan TEAM [xXOx].

Seasonal stats and rank

Punkk is currently placed in the Crown II tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7 and has accumulated 3984 points. If he plays regularly, he could advance to the Ace tier and get his hands on the exclusive tier rewards.

XO Punkk's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 highlights his prowess as a top fragger (Image via Krafton)

The pro gamer has participated in 38 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he secured a chicken dinner in only four matchups (with a meager win rate of 11.4%), and he's helped his team reach the top 10 in 28 matches.

Punkk has dealt a total damage of 56635.5 and an average damage of 1618.2. He has also maintained a jaw-dropping F/D ratio of 8.89 and has outplayed 311 enemies.

His remarkable fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.1 with 50 headshots. On average, he has survived 15.6 minutes in every Classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Punkk's best outing was in a match where he gathered 19 finishes while dealing 3320 damage.

Note: Punkk's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were tallied at the time of writing and will change as he plays more games.

YouTube earnings

Punkk is a contracted player for Team XO and earns a monthly salary from the renowned organization. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel that currently has more than 248k subscribers. The player has uploaded 455 BGMI/New State Mobile gameplay videos to his channel.

According to Social Blade, Ashutosh has generated $38 - $612 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. The pro player has also garnered over 1.53 lakh video views during the same period. However, since he's been inactive on the streaming platform recently, Punkk has lost over 1K subscribers in the last 30 days.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 28 July 2022. Due to this suspension, gamers in the country are advised against downloading or playing the popular title.

