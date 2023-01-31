Rocks Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Baradhawal "Rocks" Jeevan is one of the fastest-growing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) YouTubers. He mainly uploads videos in which he pranks random teammates.

Rocks' fun commentary and insane gun skills have helped him garner a lot of fans over time. The content creator is also known to have one of the best in-game inventories.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Rocks Gaming that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Rocks' BGMI ID can use the code 5355869558 or his IGN Victor Rocks to find his profile. The YouTuber adopted Victor's moniker because he mainly trolls random players using the character. His ID can also be found in the popularity rankings, where he is currently placed in the 14th spot.

Rocks is the leader of a clan called RocksOfficial. Fans who wish to feature in the YouTuber's videos can send him a request to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Snippet showing Rocks Gaming's stats in BGMI's new and re-introduced C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Rocks has successfully reached the Platinum IV tier in the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 2881 points. Since he has started playing regularly, the content creator could easily make it to the elite tiers of Ace, Master, or Ace Dominator.

The YouTuber has taken part in 32 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he could only collect chicken dinners in three matchups (with a win ratio of 14.5%), helping his team reach the top 10 in 17 matchups.

Rocks has managed to deal a total damage of 34929.4 with an average damage of 1091.5. He holds an impressive F/D ratio of 6.25 after outclassing 200 enemies.

His sniping/assaulting skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 14.5 (with 29 headshots). The content creator has survived an average of only 7.4 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Rocks' best outing came in a match where he accumulated 29 finishes, with 3336 damage dealt.

Note: Rocks' stats were collected at the time of writing. Since the Battlegrounds Mobile India season is still in its second week, they are subject to change.

YouTube earnings

As of now, Rocks is yet to be signed by any organization and uploads content as an independent creator. His primary source of revenue is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 812k subscribers. He has uploaded 1176 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos to his channel so far.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Rocks has earned between $258 and $4.1k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 10.1 lakh video views and 3k subscribers during the same period.

Note: Many Indian YouTubers upload content on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked the title on July 28, 2022. Hence, mobile gamers in India should abstain from downloading or playing the blocked title.

