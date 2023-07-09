When will BGMI 2.6 update release? Expected date and more

Following a long break, BGMI’s services were reinstated in India in May 2023, and this new development evoked a wave of immense delight among the fans, players, and content creators. The developers launched the 2.5 version of the battle royale title, and its revival was marked by the release of abundant new content for the players to enjoy.

Adding to the grandeur of the relaunch, the developers also collaborated with Bugatti in June to launch a new car skin in the game. After engrossing themselves in this version of the game for over a month, players are waiting for the much-anticipated 2.6 update. The following section provides the patch's expected release date and other details.

BGMI 2.6 update expected release date

Krafton has regularly delivered updates to provide a refreshing experience to the game’s massive audience. The South Korean company may unveil the much-awaited BGMI 2.6 update sometime between July 13 and 20, 2023. This is just an expected date; players can download the patch through the respective virtual stores whenever available.

Even the previous 2.1 update was released a few days after a patch in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

This assumption is based on the fact that while PUBG Mobile and BGMI are two separate IPs altogether, Krafton has followed a pattern of releasing new updates in Battlegrounds Mobile India a few days after an update was rolled out in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th!



pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper The iconic Dragon Ball characters are coming to play battle royale in style, coming soon in PUBG MOBILE!The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th! The iconic Dragon Ball characters are coming to play battle royale in style, coming soon in PUBG MOBILE!The wait is almost over. Stay tuned for Ver. 2.7 update on July 13th!pubgmobile.live/DragonBall2023#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxDragonBallSuper #DragonBallSuper https://t.co/ILqiNtj0Zr

Following this assumption, it is reasonable to think that Krafton may release BGMI 2.6 update on the date mentioned above, especially considering the fact that PUBG Mobile 2.7 update has been announced for July 13, 2023.

However, it is important to emphasize that nothing is confirmed about the 2.6 update since Krafton has not yet made an official announcement. As a result, this is just an expected release date based on the previous patterns.

Expected BGMI 2.6 features

A popular content creator, STAN GO, posted a video on his YouTube channel, sharing his insight into what features he believes might be added to the popular battle royale game with the launch of the 2.6 update. Some of the features reported by him include:

Full-Auto mode attachment for M16A or Mk47

Changing the sprinting speed while equipping SMG

Option to automatically equip melee weapon at the start of the match

New Monster Truck and Mirado will become available on the Erangel map

Companion spectate feature after being eliminated

New Victory Dance after winning the game

Creation mode update

A1 Royale Pass

You can watch his video for a detailed overview of the features.

