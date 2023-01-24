Sameer TG Gaming BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Sameer "Sameer TG" is a renowned name in the BGMI gaming community. Although he began his YouTube career by creating content revolving around PUBG Mobile, he rose to prominence by uploading Battlegrounds Mobile India videos.

He can be seen playing classic matches with his in-game friends. However, he also plays several other PC games and livestreams on different platforms.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Sameer TG Gaming that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Sameer TG Gaming's BGMI ID can use the code 5376494649 or his IGN SameerTgYT to find his profile. The player's in-game ID level is 71, and his Evo level is 72. His profile can be easily identified as he has plenty of car and gun cosmetics.

Sameer TG is currently the leader of the popular clan he created, TgGangOp. Fans who want to play and feature in the YouTuber's uploaded videos can send him a request to join his clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Renowned YouTuber Sameer TG Gaming's stats in BGMI's new and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 are stunning (Image via Krafton)

In the new Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7, Sameer TG successfully reached the Gold V tier, accumulating 2284 points. If he plays on a daily basis, the content creator might place his ID in the Ace Master or Ace Dominator tier.

The player took part in only five classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has already obtained chicken dinners in two matchups (with an impressive win rate of 40.0%) and helped his team reach the top 10 in four matches.

Sameer TG managed to deal a total damage of 2867.9 with an average damage of 573.6. His F/D ratio is 4.40, as he outclassed 22 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are evident in his headshot percentage of 13.6 (with only 3 headshots). On average, the pro gamer survived 7.6 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Sameer TG's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 12 finishes, with 1499 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Sameer TG's stats were considered at the time of writing. However, since the season is only in its initial phase, these stats will likely change soon.

YouTube earnings

Sameer TG's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 497k subscribers. He has uploaded 609 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile gameplay clips on it.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Sameer has earned between $232 and $3.7K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 9.2 lakh video views and 1.1k subscribers during the same period. These stats show the content creator's immense growth in the mentioned timeframe.

Note: Multiple content creators regularly play Battlegrounds Mobile India and create content around it. However, the title was removed from the digital storefronts by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on July 28, 2022. Hence, Indian mobile gamers are advised against downloading or playing the game.

