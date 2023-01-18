Sangwan's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more

Dhruv "Sangwan" Sangwan is one of the most prominent names in the BGMI gaming community. He shot to prominence while playing for Team SouL during the PUBG Mobile days. With the emergence of Battlegrounds Mobile India, he shifted to Global Esports and eventually to Rivalry Esports.

Sangwan is also a streamer who plays different games on livestreams uploaded to his YouTube channel. The player is currently a part of Harsh Beniwal's team in Playground. He is one of the most experienced gamers on the reality show.

Details about popular BGMI pro player and YouTuber Sangwan that fans should be aware of

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Sangwan's BGMI ID can use this code - 551042562, or his IGN - SangwaN, to find his profile. His in-game ID level is 77. Meanwhile, the gamer's Evo level is 49.

Sangwan is currently part of a clan called GODLIKEsq Member. Fans who wish to play with him can send requests to join the clan. Those who successfully make it to his clan might even be featured in his livestreams.

Seasonal stats and rank

Pro athlete Sangwan's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's concluded Cycle 3 Season 7 are preaiseworthy (Image via Krafton)

In the concluded season, Cycle 3 Season 7, Sangwan had successfully reached the Ace Master tier, accumulating 4733 points. The season was one of his best campaigns as a pro player in terms of results.

The YouTuber also participated in 103 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he was able to obtain chicken dinners in only 20 matchups (with a win rate of 19.4%) and helped his squad reach the top 10 in 73 matches.

Sangwan managed to deal a total damage of 100308.2 and an average damage of 973.9. He also maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 5.25, outplaying 541 enemies in the process.

His jaw-dropping head-tracing skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 14.0 with 76 headshots. On average, the pro player survived 12.6 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the concluded Cycle 3 Season 7, Sangwan's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 17 finishes, with 2646 damage dealt in the process.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, Sangwan's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which has more than 401k subscribers. He has uploaded 455 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos and vlogs to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Sangwan has earned $12 - $186 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 46k video views during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was delisted from the renowned storefronts Google Play Store and Apple App Store, on July 28, 2022, due to a suspension levied on it by the MeitY department of the Government of India. Hence, players dwelling in the country are urged not to download or tread on the battlegrounds of the suspended game.

