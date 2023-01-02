Savage Girl's BGMI ID, stats, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

BGMI's popularity in the Indian gaming market has opened up many unique career opportunities for fans of the game. Several streamers across the country have started streaming the game, garnering millions of views in the process.

Aashi "Savage Girl" is one of the most popular female streamers in the country. She rose through the ranks playing classic matches in BGMI, and she later proved her prowess as a versatile gamer when she started streaming other PC games as well. Her affinity towards gaming and popularity in the community helped her become the brand ambassador of the renowned esports organization, 7Sea Esports.

Although she currently streams GTA V RP on her YouTube channel, her in-game stats reveal that she has been playing Battlegrounds Mobile India off stream.

Details about BGMI content creator Savage Girl that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Savage Girl's BGMI ID can use the code 5538032149 or her IGN SAVAGExxGIRL to find her profile.

Savage Girl is the co-leader of the Battlegrounds Mobile India clan SGA ARMY. Fans can send her clan requests to be added to her clan for a chance to play classic matches alongside her.

Seasonal stats and rank

Savage Girl is currently placed in the Ace Master tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4016 points. With over two weeks left before the season concludes, she is expected to reach the Ace Dominator tier if she plays regularly.

Savage Girl has great stats in the ongoing and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The popular content creator has participated in 117 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, she has secured a chicken dinner in only 21 matchups (with a win rate of 17.9%) and has helped her team reach the top 10 in 95 matches.

Meanwhile, Savage Girl has also dealt a total damage of 91087.3 and an average damage of 778.5. She has maintained an F/D ratio of 3.89 and has outplayed 455 enemies on the battlegrounds.

She holds a headshot percentage of 20.9 with a total of 95 headshots. She has survived an average of 16.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Savage Girl's best outing was in a match where she secured 16 finishes, with 3024 damage dealt.

Note: Savage Girl's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as she plays more matches during the ongoing season.

YouTube earnings

As the brand ambassador at 7Sea Esports, Savage Girl earns a regular income from the organization. However, her primary source of income is her popular YouTube channel, which currently has more than 251k subscribers. She has uploaded 461 gameplay/reaction videos and lifestyle vlogs on her channel so far.

According to Social Blade, Aashi has generated $72 - $1.1K from her YouTube channel in the last 30 days. She has also garnered over 2.86 lakh video views. These stats showcase her meteoric rise as a popular content creator in the Indian gaming community.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was delisted from virtual storefronts on 28 July 2022 due to a suspension by MeitY. Hence, Indian players are advised against downloading or playing the popular title.

Poll : 0 votes