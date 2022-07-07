Scout's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more (July 2022)

BGMI pro Scout is one of the most renowned individuals in the Indian gaming community. His popularity earned him a spot as captain on the Playground gaming reality show, where he led his team, OP Unicorns, to victory.

He is also one of the most experienced players in the BGMI esports scene and is currently representing Team X Spark in the ongoing Masters Series LAN event. His success makes him a figure many people look up to, and this makes it necessary to try and learn more about him.

Things to know about popular YouTuber Scout and his performance in BGMI

BGMI ID and IGN

Scout has a massive fanbase, and his fans search for his in-game ID on a daily basis. They can use the code 5144286984 to find his profile. They can also use his popular in-game name (IGN) - TXṡċ0ut to search for his profile.

Seasonal rank and stats

With only a few days left for the season to end, Scout has posited himself in the Ace Master tier with 4792 total points.

BGMI pro Scout has impressive stats in the ongoing C2S6 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Scout has entered the battlegrounds 146 times in the TPP Squad mode and has won Chicken Dinners 57 times. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in 123 games, a remarkable stat.

The ace assaulter has managed 138905.0 total damage with an average damage of 951.4. Furthermore, he has maintained a remarkable F/D ratio of 5.31 and has outclassed 775 enemies.

Moreover, Scout's impeccable aim accuracy is reflected in his headshot percentage of 17.7. Although he plays the new Core Circle mode, he has an average survival time of 10.7 minutes. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 2348 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Scout's stats were recorded while penning this article and will change over time.

YouTube income

Scout is one of the biggest names in the BGMI gaming community. He is the owner of Team X Spark, which highlights his massive income. However, his biggest source of revenue is his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.46 million subscribers, placing him amongst the top gaming YouTubers in the country.

Based on the stats provided by Socialblade, Scout has generated revenue between $1.6K and $26.3K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also accrued more than 20K subscribers in this period. However, these numbers are set to increase once he gets back to live streaming on a daily basis.

Voice packs

Scout is one of the few pro players whose voice packs have been introduced in BGMI. His voice packs have followed that of Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Payal, Mavi, Dynamo, and a few others.

While his basic voice pack variant (audio files in English) is available in the in-game shop for 250 UC, the special voice pack variant (audio files in Hindi) is available in the Lucky Crate. Obtaining the latter depends entirely on the user's luck. The basic voice pack variant will be available in the game until 27 July. Meanwhile, the special voice pack variant will be available until 17 July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far