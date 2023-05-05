Shapeshifter Exchange in FIFA Mobile: Available icons, how to exchange, and more

FIFA Mobile's latest promo, Shapeshifter, has just gone live, leading to the end of the Fantasy Players promo in the mobile game. The latest promo will be live for the next two weeks and has football gaming enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Along with the promo, there is a new event, pass, and exchange. While the Shapeshifter Pass and event require players to be patient, the Shapeshifter Exchange offers exclusive icon cards that players can obtain in a single day.
Shapeshifter Exchange offers exclusive icon cards in FIFA Mobile
The new Shapeshifter Exchange contains the lucrative player cards of Christian Vieri, Gheorghe Hagi, and Alan Shearer. All the cards have different ratings and requirements.
Here's an overview of the different card requirements in the Shapeshifter Exchange:
Christian Vieri - 109 CB:
- 2x 105 or higher OVR Serie A Players
- 3x 103 or higher OVR Serie A Players
- 15x 100 or higher OVR Serie A Players
- 15x 90 or higher OVR Serie A Players
- 15x 80 or higher OVR Serie A Players
- 1x 95 or higher OVR Team of the Week (TOTW) Player
Gheorghe Hagi - 108 RW:
- 2x 104 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players
- 3x 102 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players
- 10x 100 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players
- 10x 90 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players
- 10x 80 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players
- 1x 90 or higher OVR Team of the Week (TOTW) Player
Alan Shearer - 107 LW:
- 2x 103 or higher OVR England Players
- 3x 101 or higher OVR England Players
- 8x 100 or higher OVR England Players
- 8x 90 or higher OVR England Players
- 8x 80 or higher OVR England Players
- 2x Newcastle Players
How can FIFA Mobile players exchange player cards and items in the new Shapeshifter Exchange?
As mentioned earlier, the new Shapeshifter Exchange section contains three different exchanges. However, all of them follow a similar process.
Here's an overview of the steps you can follow to try out the new exchange:
Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using the social media account of your preference.
Step 2: Click on the Live Events tab and select the Shapeshifter event.
Step 3: Navigate to the Shapeshifter Exchange section.
Step 3: Choose your desired icon for exchange amongst Christian Vieiri, Gheorghe Hagi, and Alan Shearer.
Step 4: Check if you have the required player cards in your team. If not, purchase the cards from the in-game market. You can also play other Live Events to get the required cards.
FIFA Mobile veterans who parted ways with the game due to a lack of icon cards should give the new Shapeshifter promo a try, as it will help them obtain new player cards for free.