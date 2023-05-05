Shapeshifter Exchange in FIFA Mobile: Available icons, how to exchange, and more

FIFA Mobile's latest promo, Shapeshifter, has just gone live, leading to the end of the Fantasy Players promo in the mobile game. The latest promo will be live for the next two weeks and has football gaming enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. Along with the promo, there is a new event, pass, and exchange. While the Shapeshifter Pass and event require players to be patient, the Shapeshifter Exchange offers exclusive icon cards that players can obtain in a single day.

Shapeshifter Exchange offers exclusive icon cards in FIFA Mobile

The new Shapeshifter Exchange contains the lucrative player cards of Christian Vieri, Gheorghe Hagi, and Alan Shearer. All the cards have different ratings and requirements.

Here's an overview of the different card requirements in the Shapeshifter Exchange:

Christian Vieri - 109 CB:

2x 105 or higher OVR Serie A Players

3x 103 or higher OVR Serie A Players

15x 100 or higher OVR Serie A Players

15x 90 or higher OVR Serie A Players

15x 80 or higher OVR Serie A Players

1x 95 or higher OVR Team of the Week (TOTW) Player

Gheorghe Hagi - 108 RW:

2x 104 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players

3x 102 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players

10x 100 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players

10x 90 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players

10x 80 or higher OVR RW/RM/RB Players

1x 90 or higher OVR Team of the Week (TOTW) Player

Alan Shearer - 107 LW:

2x 103 or higher OVR England Players

3x 101 or higher OVR England Players

8x 100 or higher OVR England Players

8x 90 or higher OVR England Players

8x 80 or higher OVR England Players

2x Newcastle Players

How can FIFA Mobile players exchange player cards and items in the new Shapeshifter Exchange?

As mentioned earlier, the new Shapeshifter Exchange section contains three different exchanges. However, all of them follow a similar process.

Here's an overview of the steps you can follow to try out the new exchange:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using the social media account of your preference.

Step 2: Click on the Live Events tab and select the Shapeshifter event.

Step 3: Navigate to the Shapeshifter Exchange section.

Step 3: Choose your desired icon for exchange amongst Christian Vieiri, Gheorghe Hagi, and Alan Shearer.

Step 4: Check if you have the required player cards in your team. If not, purchase the cards from the in-game market. You can also play other Live Events to get the required cards.

FIFA Mobile veterans who parted ways with the game due to a lack of icon cards should give the new Shapeshifter promo a try, as it will help them obtain new player cards for free.

