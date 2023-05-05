FIFA Mobile Shapeshifter Pass: Rewards, how to get Shapeshifter Credits, and more

EA Sports' popular football game FIFA Mobile has surpassed other sporting alternatives to emerge as the most-played football game. The game's user base continues to grow, prompting developers to introduce new promos and features to enhance the gaming experience. The latest update introduces the Shapeshifter Pass, a new addition to the Shapeshifter promo that allows gamers to obtain exclusive rewards.

Everything that FIFA Mobile gamers need to know about the new Shapeshifter Pass

The new Shapeshifter Pass in FIFA Mobile is modeled on the ongoing Star Pass and is similarly segregated into two categories - Paid and Free. The Shapeshifter Pass can be bought using 1,000 FIFA Points.

Here's the list of the different ranks included in the new Shapeshifter Pass in FIFA Mobile:

Rank 1: 102 OVR LM - Jari Litmanen

102 OVR LM - Jari Litmanen Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 106 OVR ST - John Barnes

106 OVR ST - John Barnes Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 110 OVR CAM - George Best

Users who are unable to purchase the Shapeshifter Pass in FIFA Mobile will still be able to receive rewards, although they will be at a reduced quantity compared to those who have purchased the pass. They will, however, get 300 gems instead of FIFA Points and a 105-rated CB - Juan Sebastian Veron instead of George Best.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn Shapeshifter Credits?

EA Sports has incorporated one new tab, Shapeshifter Quest, into the Quests section of FIFA Mobile. The new addition contains simple missions that gamers must complete to get their hands on Shapeshifter Credits (200 from each quest) that will help them rank up in the Shapeshifter Pass.

Here is a list of the missions:

Finish all Quests

Finish 15 Quests

Finish 5 Quests

Exchange a Shapeshifter player to the Starting XI

Score 20 goals in any mode

Finish 30 tackles in any mode

Win two matches in Live Events - Challenge Mode or Events

Train any player once

Win two matches in VS Attack or H2H

Exchange any three Shapeshifter players to the Starting XI

Open a Shapeshifter Pack in the Store

Score 50 goals with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Complete 50 tackles with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Win eight matches Events or in Challenge Mode with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Train any Player twice

Win eight matches in VS Attack or H2H with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Open five Shapeshifter Packs in the Store

Exchange any five Shapeshifter players in the Starting XI

Score 200 goals with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Complete 300 tackles with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Win 20 Matches Challenge Mode or Events with a Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Train any player three times

Win 10 Matches in VS Attack or H2H with any Shapeshifter player in the Starting XI

Open 14 Shapeshifter Packs in the Store

All the quests mentioned above are relatively easy, and FIFA Mobile users must remember to claim their rewards once a specific mission is completed.

Poll : 0 votes