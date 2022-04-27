Skeletal Core M16A4 in BGMI: How to get and upgrade levels

Over the seasons in BGMI, Krafton Inc. has always tried to add new modes, items, events, themes, and more to enrich players' gaming experience. However, the craze amongst players and fans for gun skins is unmatchable.

While there are several gun skins in the in-game shop, the upgradable skins are made available in crates or spins. With April coming to an end, the new M16A4 has crawled its way into the game.

How can BGMI players get their hands on the new Skeletal Core M16A4 gun skin?

The Skeletal Core M16A4 gun skin has been added in the latest Lucky Spin. It was introduced earlier today and is set to remain in the game until May 27. Players must use plenty of UCs to get their hands on the unique gun skin.

However, they can also use the discount vouchers available in their inventory to reduce the price of each spin, which increases gradually. Obtaining the skin mostly depends on luck.

What are the different upgrade levels present in the new Skeletal Core M16A4 in BGMI?

The Skeletal Core M16A4 is the latest weapon skin that uses 5.56 mm ammo in Battlegrounds Mobile India to get an upgrade till level 7. Here's a look at the different levels of the gun skin.

Level 1: The first level holds the 'Basic Appearance' of the skin. Players who are fortunate enough to obtain the skin from the Lucky Spin will get it in this form.

Level 2: This level contains the 'Finish effect.' Once an opponent is finished using the skin-clad M16A4, red and black fumes will emerge from the opponent's crate. The upgrade requires 25 Paints and two Materials.

Level 3: This level upgrades the gun skin to its 'Advanced Form,' enhancing the skeletal binding, giving it a more menacing look. Level 3 requires 40 Paints and three Materials.

Level 4: The unique 'Finish Message' is contained in this level. Players who have upgraded till level 4 will witness their name pop up in the finish feed with a classy red background when they finish an enemy with the upgraded gun. This level requires 55 Paints and four Materials.

Level 5: Upgrading to this level using 70 Paints and five Materials will enable BGMI players to get the unique 'Firearm Ornament.' The ornament resembles the skeletal core theme.

Level 6: This level upgrades the gun skin to its 'Final Form.' It sees the gun skin change its color from black to ruby red and adds the animation of a moving invertebrate. Players need 90 Paints and eight Materials to upgrade to this level from Level 5.

Level 7: The last level contains the 'Loot Crate' tinged in red and covered by the skeleton of the invertebrate. To get the Loot Crate, players will require 110 Paints and eight Materials.

