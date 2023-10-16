Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals: Teams, groups, dates, and more

The Semifinal of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI is scheduled for October 17 to 21, during which 24 teams will clash for 11 slots in the Finale. The Quarterfinals were recently organized over two days, with the top four teams securing a spot in this stage. The organizer has invited 20 teams directly for the Semifinals.

The 24 teams are randomly placed into three groups: A, B, and C. Gladiators Esports, the BGIS 2023 champions, has been given a direct slot in the Finale. Blind and Team Soul, the top squads of the Skyesports Champions Series, have also made it to the ultimate stage.

Big Brother Esports, the Skirmish Series winner, has also progressed to the Finals. GodLike Esports, who was the winner of the Skyesports Championship 3.0, has also been invited to the last round. However, these five squads will also participate in the Semifinals to make the contest more competitive.

Groups for Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals

Here are 24 teams that are gearing up for the Semifinals:

Group A

Team Soul OR Esports Marcos Gaming Autobotz Esports Reckoning Medal Esports Team Tamilas WSB Gaming

Group B

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Team Insane Obey Esports Midwave Gaming Gladiators Esports Velocity Gaming Team Empire

Group C

Blind Esports Big Brother Esports Gods Reign Team XSpark Numen Gaming Entity Gaming Orqngutan Gaming Team Celsius

The five teams who have already received an invitation to the Finals will play fearlessly and without pressure in the Semifinals. Gladiators Esports has grabbed the two major trophies this year so far. They claimed the BGMS Season 2 title in August and won the BGIS 2023 this month. The Destro-led unit will aim to lift their third grand title in the BGMI Skyesports Championship 5.0.

Big Brother Esports was the runner-up in the BGIS and will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the contest. Fan favorites Team Soul and GodLike had struggled poorly in their recent two majors. They will be looking for a much-needed comeback. Team XSpark was third in the India Series and will focus on grabbing the first run in the BGMI Championship 5.0.

Blind Esports finished fourth in the recently concluded BGIS 2023. Their player Manya was given the best IGL award in the event. Gods Reign and Revenant also had an impressive run in this official tournament. However, these BGMI teams will now aim for the Skyesports Championship 5.0 title.