Snax Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

PUBG Mobile and its Indian variant, BGMI, are among the most popular games in South Asia. Their popularity has also worked for many players who have picked esports or content creation as a career. Similarly, Indian audiences have seen the rise of stars like Dynamo, ScoutOP, Mortal, Ghatak, Jonathan, and many more.

Content creator and professional player Raj "Snax" Varma is one of the most well-known individuals in the Indian mobile gaming community. The star player has garnered success at esports tournaments with an unofficial title of "DP king," while also clocking over a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Snax Gaming.

Snax Gaming: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube earnings, in-game stats, and more

Snax Gaming's BGMI character ID and in-game name (Image via Krafton)

After installing and signing into Battlegrounds Mobile India, each player gets a permanent unique character ID. The assigned UIDs allow the game to build a distinct profile for each gamer.

Moreover, one can use these character IDs to view the in-game stats of any particular player. IGN (in-game name), on the other hand, is not permanent, and one can change it multiple times.

As of this writing, Raj Varma, aka Snax Gaming's in-game name is Leoleooooooooo, while his character ID is 585127130. One can use either of them to have a look at the YouTuber's BGMI stats.

F/D ratio, number of wins, and rank

Snax hasn't played a match this season (Image via Krafton)

The BGMI ban is not fresh news for readers as the game has been unavailable in the Play Store and the App Store since July 28, 2022. Therefore, the in-game rank season C3S7 has been renewed twice because Krafton didn't roll out any updates. The recent renewal of C3S7 happened on November 19, 2022, with a rank reset.

Snax's stats during C3S7 (September to November) [Image via Krafton]

Snax has yet to play any match in the current season. During C3S7 (September to November), he played 32 games and won four, while being a part of the "Top 10" in 17. During the same season, he claimed 190 finishes at an F/D ratio of 5.94, while his career "finish per death" ratio remained at 5.25 across 5843 matches.

In C3S7 (September to November), Snax's tier was Crown IV, with a rating of 83.0 (S+). After the rank reset, his tier dropped to Platinum V, while the rating remains zero, with no matches played since the start of the renewed season.

YouTube earnings for Snax Gaming

Raj Varma's YouTube channel, Snax Gaming (Image via Google)

Raj Varma's YouTube channel, Snax Gaming, has 1.39 million subscribers as of this writing, a byproduct of his consistency in pushing new content. Apart from producing BGMI videos, Snax has uploaded vlogs and content from other popular games like Valorant and Among Us. However, the shift to other games primarily happened after the title's ban.

Social Blade's analytics has reported a 31.2% jump in views, alongside an addition of 10K subscribers in the past 30 days for Raj Varma's channel. The American social-media-analytics website has also estimated Snax Gaming's earnings in the last 30 days to be between $799 and $12.8K.

Poll : 0 votes