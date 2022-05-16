Snax Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, rank, real name and YouTube income (May 2022)

Snax is considered an idol by many current and upcoming players in the BGMI community. His rigorous grind and humble attitude have helped him become a crowd favorite.

Presently, he stands as one of the biggest YouTubers of the game in the country. Thousands flock to watch his livestreams on a daily basis where he teaches tips and tricks to his audience. He is also a top esports athlete, who is known as the "DP king" for his insane DP-28 burst fire.

Details about BGMI pro player Snax and his performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID, IGN and real name

Raj Varma, or Snax Gaming as he is popularly known, is amongst the most renowned individuals in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, his in-game ID - 585127130 is very popular and is often searched by fans.

Players can also send him friend requests and in-game popularity in the game using his in-game name (IGN) - XoSnàx.

Seasonal stats

Since his transfer from Velocity Gaming to Team XO after BGIS, Snax has been a regular feature for the latter in both official and third-party esports tournaments and scrims.

He still manages to take time out of his busy schedule and livestreams the game on his YouTube channel where he plays with his friends from the gaming community as well as random teammates. With three days left until the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 concludes, Snax has deposited himself in the Ace Dominator tier with a total of 6023 points.

Snippet showing Snax's stats in the current Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Snax has played 200 Classic TPP Squad matches and has won Chicken Dinners in 56 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 134 games, a great stat in itself.

Snax has managed 245482.5 total damage with an average damage of 1227.4. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.38 and has outplayed 1476 enemies in total.

However, Snax's gun-slinger skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 22.4. Moreover, 23 finishes and 4407 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the current C2S5.

Note: Snax's stats were recorded at the time of writing this article and will change over time.

YouTube income

Snax is a popular figure on Instagram and an integral member of Team XO from where he earns a great salary.

As a content creator, he is also a part of the 8bit Creatives. However, his primary source of revenue is through his YouTube channel, Snax Gaming, which has crossed the 1.27 million subscriber mark.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Snax has earned between $894 - $14.3K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan