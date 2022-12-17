Solo Rush's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

Md Asif "Solo Rush" Iqbal is a well-known figure in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) community. It is rare for a young person to choose gaming as a career path, but he has established himself as a prominent content creator and streamer.

As his name suggests, Solo Rush plays Solo vs Squad matches in BGMI. His multiple clutches have helped him rise through the ranks and establish himself as one of the most formidable assaulters in the country.

Details about BGMI pro athlete and content creator Solo Rush that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Solo Rush's BGMI ID can use this code — 5166723929 — or his IGN, TheReflexWala, to find his profile.

Zgod is the leader of the clan he created — iNHUMANSKILLS — in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fans can send him requests to join the clan and help it become one of the top clans in the country.

Seasonal stats and rank

Solo Rush is currently placed in the Ace tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4686 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Master tier (which he had already reached earlier in the season) in the next few days.

Solo Rush's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 shows his impact on matches (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has participated in 247 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 19 matchups (with a decent win rate of 7.7%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 135 matches.

Solo Rush has dealt a total damage of 209452.2 and an average damage of 848.0. He has also maintained an F/D ratio of 4.24 and has outplayed 1047 enemies.

His remarkable fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 20.4 with 214 headshots. On average, he has survived 11.4 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Solo Rush's best outing came in a match where he gathered 17 finishes, with 3560 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Solo Rush's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Since Solo Rush is an independent content creator, his main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which currently has more than 481k subscribers. The player has uploaded many BGMI/PUBG Mobile gameplay videos to his channel. However, most of the videos were made private a few days ago.

Based on a Social Blade report, Solo Rush has generated $139 - $2.2k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 5.5 lakh video views and 1k subscribers during the same period. These stats reflect the player's increasing popularity over time.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made unavailable for download on July 28, 2022. Due to this suspension by the Indian government, players in the country are urged not to download or play the popular game.

