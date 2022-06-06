Soul Mortal's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more in June 2022

Naman "Soul Mortal" Mathur is a pioneer in the BGMI gaming industry. He has played a pivotal role in the upliftment of esports, gaming, and streaming in the country.

He is a superstar and plays multiple roles — an esports athlete, a live streamer, and an entrepreneur. His humble and friendly nature has helped garner millions of fans worldwide.

Two consecutive nominations in the "Streamer of the Year" category at the 2020 and 2021 Esports Awards speak volumes about his popularity.

BGMI superstar Soul Mortal's performance in the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 5

Seasonal stats and rank

Mortal stays busy managing Team Soul and the S8UL organization. He also made a comeback in the esports scenario as he was seen leading Team Soul on the final day of BMPS 2022 Season 1 League Stages.

This gives him less time to play classic matches. However, he managed to take time out of his busy routine and livestream BGMI on YouTube and LOCO, where he played classics alongside his friends from S8UL.

In the recently concluded Cycle 2 Season 5, Mortal ended in the Ace Dominator tier with 5771 total points. However, he is yet to play classic matches in the new Cycle 2 Season 6.

BGMI star Soul Mortal's stats in the concluded Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Story continues below ad

Mortal had played 151 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and had won Chicken Dinners in 47 of them in the concluded C2S5. Alongside his squadmates, he had reached the top 10 in 110 games (with a top 10 percentage of 72.8).

Mortal had managed 231922.5 total damage with a staggering average damage of 1535.9. Furthermore, he had maintained an F/D ratio of 6.30 and has outclassed a total of 952 enemies.

However, Mortal's insane skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 21.4. Team Soul's leader also had an average survival time of 18.7 minutes. Moreover, 19 most finishes and 3679 damage dealt in a match was his best performance in the last C2S5.

BGMI ID and IGN

Story continues below ad

Mortal is one of the biggest names in the Indian gaming industry. Many fans search for his in-game profile to send him friend requests, hoping to play with him. They can search for it using his UID or IGN.

Mortal's UID in the Battle Royale title is 590211476, and his IGN is SOULMörtãL. "SOUL" in his IGN stands for the organization he owns and represents in events and tournaments.

YouTube income

Mortal is the owner of Team Soul and co-owns the S8UL gaming organization. In addition, he is one of the biggest content creators of the Battle Royale title. His gaming channel on YouTube currently has over 7.04 million subscribers, from which he earns a considerable sum of money per month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mortal has generated revenue between $1.8K and $28.1 in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. The internet star has also accumulated more than 5K subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far