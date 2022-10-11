SPower's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI, the Indian variant of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile, helped build a massive esports scene in the country.

Rudra "SPower" B is a professional player who has taken the Tier-1 esports scene by storm. Although he is yet to participate in official tournaments, his performances in unofficial tournaments have led to him being touted as one of the best prodigies of the game.

Apart from being a popular player, SPower is also a popular content creator on YouTube and streams the game regularly.

Details that fans and gamers should know about BGMI pro player and YouTuber SPower

BGMI ID and IGN

SPower's unique BGMI ID is 5175415606. Fans can send him in-game popularity gifts to help him climb the popularity chart as well as friend requests for an opportunity to play with him.

They can even search for his profile in the game using his in-game name (IGN) - GodLSpower11. He will likely be changing his IGN soon as he is no longer a part of GodLike Esports.

Seasonal stats and rank

SPower is currently trying out for different BGMI esports lineups. However, he has been a regular feature in Tier-1 tournaments and scrims.

In the previous season, the prodigy had pushed his rank to the Ace Master tier. In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has already reached the Diamond III tier, gathering 3441 points.

Snippet showing SPower's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

SPower has only played 15 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has won just 2 of those matches and reached the top ten in 10 matches.

SPower has managed to deal a total of 20383.5 damage with an average damage of 1358.9. Furthermore, he has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 8.20 and has outplayed 123 enemies.

The young player's stunning assaulting skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 17.1. He also has an average survival time of 11.4 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 18.8.

SPower's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 20 finishes with 2887 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: SPower's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Spower recently ended his stint with GodLike Esports, and he is currently not a salaried player in any organization. His main source of revenue is through his YouTube channel, which currently has over 234K subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Rudra B earned between $186 - $3K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 1K new subscribers during this period.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including SPower) are streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title as it is currently suspended by the Indian government.

