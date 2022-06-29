Star Sports x Nodwin BGMI Masters Series: Updated Points Table and schedule after Week 2 Day 2

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 has become the biggest LAN tournament in Indian esports history. The event is telecast live on both television (Star Sports 2) and streaming platforms (LOCO and Glance Live).

Following the success of Launch Week, the tournament has entered the most important stage. Day 2 of the Week 2 Qualifiers concluded last night, setting up the perfect platform for the rest of the matchdays.

BGMI Masters Series 2022: Match results and Points Table (Week 2 Qualifiers Day 2)

The second day of the Week 2 Qualifiers witnessed the participating teams fight against each other to secure a place within the Top 16. While some continued their decent form, a few made a strong comeback. Additionally, teams placed between 17 and 24 will try to perform at their best tonight.

Here's the list of winners and their kills to obtain the Chicken Dinner:

Match 1 - Team XO (12 kills)

Match 2 - Rivalry Esports (8 kills)

Match 3 - Blind Esports (13 kills)

Here's a look at where all the participating BGMI teams stand at the end of Week 2 Qualifiers' Day 2:

Orange Rock Esports (51 points, including one chicken dinner) Revenant Esports (46 points) Team XO (43 points, along with one chicken dinner) Blind Esports (41 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Soul (41 points) Nigma Galaxy (38 points) Hydra Esports (38 points) Skylightz Gaming (38 points) Enigma Gaming (37 points, along with one chicken dinner) FS Esports (35 points, along with one chicken dinner) Team Orangutan (34 points) Team 8Bit (32 points) Rivalry Esports (31 points, along with one chicken dinner) Marcos Gaming (31 points) Team Insane Esports (31 points) Hyderabad Hydras (28 points) Team X Spark (26 points) Chemin Esports (24 points) Team Enigma Forever (18 points) Global Esports (17 points) Team SoloMid (15 points) 7 Sea Esports (12 points) R Esports (9 points) GodLike Esports (8 points)

While the teams from Group C participated in all three matches, the teams from Group A took part in two matches, and the teams from Group B participated in one match.

With two days left before the conclusion of Week 2 Qualifiers, it remains to be seen whether Orange Rock Esports can retain its top position in the Points Table.

BGMI Masters Series 2022 LAN event schedule

Following the three matchdays of Launch Week, the first two days of Week 2 Qualifiers saw the 24 participating teams fight in blisteringly intense competition. However, there is still a long way to go to learn who will be the champion of the event.

Here is a look at the detailed schedule and match timings for the remaining matchdays at the BGMI LAN event:

Second Week

Qualifiers (Remaining Days) - 29 and 30 June (8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 1 to 3 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Third Week

Qualifiers - 4 to 7 July (8.00 pm - 10.30 pm)

Weekly Finals - 8 to 10 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Fourth Week

Grand Finals - 13 to 17 July (8.00 pm - 11.30 pm)

Fans are excited to see which teams will make it to the top 16 at the end of the League Stages.

