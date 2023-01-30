Sunil Gamer's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube earnings, and more

Sunil "Sunil Gamer" Razz is a well-known figure in the BGMI gaming community who initially gained recognition for his PUBG Mobile content. His popularity skyrocketed with the rise of BGMI, which helped him reach an all-time high in terms of popularity.

Apart from uploading solo versus squad and tips and tricks videos on his YouTube channel, Sunil Gamer also livestreams the game on Rooter. Thousands of fans tune in to watch his streams, interact with him, and learn more about the game.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Sunil Gamer that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Sunil Gamer's BGMI ID can use the code 5629456385 or his IGN SUNILGAMER to find his profile. His in-game ID level is 67, and his Evo level is 60. His profile can be easily recognized because of the mythic and upgradable cosmetics on display.

Sunil Gamer is the co-leader of the renowned clan SPARKツ. The special characters in the clan's name separate it from fake ones. Fans wishing to play classic/custom matches with their idol can send requests to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Snippet showing renowned YouTuber Sunil Gamer's BGMI stats in the concluded Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

In Battlegrounds Mobile India's previous Cycle 3 Season 7, Sunil Gamer successfully reached the Crown V tier, accumulating 3796 points. However, he is yet to play any matches in the new and re-introduced season.

The pro player took part in 65 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he was able to obtain chicken dinners in only four matchups (with a meager win rate of 6.2%) and helped his squad reach the top 10 in 33 matches.

Sunil Gamer managed to deal a total damage of 46179.9 with an average damage of 710.5. His F/D ratio of 3.83 was also decent, as he outclassed 249 enemies.

His assaulting skills in the BR title are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.1 (with 40 headshots). The YouTuber survived for an average of 12.1 minutes in every classic mode matchup.

In the concluded Cycle 3 Season 7, Sunil Gamer's best outing came in a match where he accrued 12 finishes, with 2263 damage dealt in the process.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, Sunil Gamer's primary source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 3.14 million subscribers. He has uploaded 880 Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile gameplay and tips and tricks videos to his channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Sunil has earned between $1.1K and $17.6K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 44 lakh video views and 10k subscribers during the same timeframe.

Note: Many gamers/content creators regularly play BGMI and create content around it. However, the game was delisted from the digital storefronts by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) on July 28, 2022. Hence, players from the country are advised against downloading or playing it.

