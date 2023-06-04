Team Scout and Team Snax eliminated from BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023

Team Scout and Team Snax have failed to occupy a seat in the BGMI Rising Grand Finals following their underwhelming performance in the Semifinals. Both the squads impressed with their results in the first stage, i.e., the Round of 64, but unfortunately couldn’t carry the same momentum in the Semifinals. The Grand Finals is planned to be played on June 4 with only the best 16 teams of the second round participating.

Meanwhile, the rest of the lineups' campaign has come to an end here. The Semifinals saw only seven games, including one challenge match (Pan Fight).

Team Scout and Team Snax fail to perform in BGMI Rising Semifinals

Of the total four matches played by each team, three were held in the Classic Squad mode. Team Scout accumulated only 13.5 points, including nine frags, in their four matches in the Semifinals.

The star-studded lineup completely lost their rhythm there and finished 31st in the overall scoreboard. They claimed only four points more than the bottom-placed squad, losing their flow in the penultimate stage of the BGMI tournament.

The lineup comprised of four highly acclaimed players - Scout, Pukar, Aditya, and Sarang - but unfortunately their strategy didn’t work out well in the Semifinals.

The team was placed in Group B and was eliminated earlier from their first match held in Erangel. They took four frags in the second game, but could not survive there for long. In their last classic match, the unit once again grabbed four eliminations, but was knocked out early.

In the first phase of the BGMI Rising, Team Scout demonstrated their amazing ability to conquer both of their classic matches. They, using a Finish Card, started their campaign with clinching a mammoth 51-point victory in their opening game.

Team Snax's lineup consisted of 8bitBeast, Neyo, Snax, and Slayer. The squad also had a great showing in the first phase as they ranked fourth in their group there.

They exhibited a scintillating performance in their first game, scoring a total of 20 points. But they struggled in their last two matches and scored only 31 points in the Semifinals. Team Snax missed out their seat in the Grand Finals by only five points as the side was 19th on the overall table.

The Grand Finals of the event will start today at 4 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Krafton India Esports and Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channels in Hindi language.

