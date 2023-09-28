Team Soul crowned champions of BGMI OS Invitational 2023

Team Soul came out victorious in dominant fashion in the BGMI OS Invitational 2023 as the crowd-favorite squad amassed 100 points more than their closest rivals in the Finale. The side scored a total of 430 points in 36 matches played across six days, and they received a cash reward of ₹4.5 lakh for their spectacular performance.

Team Soul kicked off the Grand Finals on a positive note, securing the second spot on Day 1. They remained consistent in the next two days and managed to hold the first rank after 18 matches, but they slipped to the second spot on Day 4.

The Omega-led powerhouse came into full strength towards the end of the tournament as they accumulated 195 points in their last 12 matches. The team garnered 165 finishes and four Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals. Their star player, Akshat, was the top individual performer, picking up 38 eliminations and getting ₹50,000 in prize money.

BGMI OS Invitational Grand Finals standings

Overall standings of OS Invitational Finals (Image via Omega Slayers)

Velocity Gaming emerged as the runner-up after putting up a top-notch performance throughout the Finals. The Punk-led crew secured 339 points with the help of 123 kills and took ₹3 lakh in prize money. The lineup was in first rank after the second day, but they dropped a spot on the third day. However, they looked confident in the event after a few months.

Entity Gaming missed out on the second position by only four points. The Saumraj-led BGMI roster accumulated 335 points and came third in the chart. The club was given a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. Chemin Esports secured fourth position with 292 points and received ₹1 lakh. Reckoning Esports (290) and Enigma (276) obtained fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Team GodLike had an average performance, claiming seventh place with 271 points. Global Esports and Team Insane were ninth and tenth with 248 and 239 points, respectively. Orangutan Gaming faltered in this BGMI event as they ended up in 14th position with 187 points. Hyderabad Hydras was in 15th place with 178 points despite acquiring two Chicken Dinners. Team XSpark concluded the Finals at the bottom with 173 points.

The BGMI OS Invitational, organized by Omega Slayers, was held in two phases: the six-day Semifinals and the six-day Finals. This tournament took place from September 4 to 27 and had a total prize pool of ₹12 lakh.