Telugu Guy YT's BGMI ID, stats, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

KV "Telugu Guy" Manoj is one of the fastest growing BGMI YouTubers in the Indian gaming community. He is known for his exceptional sniping skills and humble personality, which have helped him gain a large following.

Telugu Guy frequently streams the BR title on his popular channel, attracting thousands of viewers who want to learn tips and tricks from him. He can often be seen playing 2v4 with friends from the South Indian gaming community.

Details about popular BGMI player and YouTuber Telugu Guy YT that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Telugu Guy's BGMI ID can use the code 55508509681 or his IGN SoLiDxOP to find his profile. He has incorporated special characters in his IGN to distinguish his ID from fake ones. The player's in-game ID level is 60, and his Evo level is 41.

Telugu Guy is currently a member of the Telugu OP clan. Fans who want to play with the streamer can send a request to join the clan.

Seasonal stats and rank

Renowned YouTuber Telugu Gamer YT's stats in BGMI's new and re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 are great (Image via Krafton)

In the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India's Cycle 3 Season 7, Telugu Guy successfully reached the Diamond III tier, accumulating 3410 points. If he plays regularly, he might reach the Ace Master or Ace Dominator tier.

The youngster took part in 38 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he obtained chicken dinners in only six matchups (with a respectable win rate of 15.8%) and helped his team reach the top 10 in 26 matches.

Telugu Guy managed to deal a total damage of 33333.7 with an average damage of 877.2. His F/D ratio is 5.00, as he outplayed 190 enemies.

His head-tracing skills in the BR title are evident in his headshot percentage of 16.8 (with 32 headshots). On average, the streamer survived for 14.3 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Telugu Guy's best outing came in a match where he accumulated 15 finishes, with 2593 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Telugu Guy's stats were recorded at the time of writing. However, since the season is only in its first week, these stats will likely change over time.

YouTube earnings

Telugu Guy's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 368 subscribers. He has uploaded 1333 Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos on the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, KV Manoj has earned between $2.4K and $38.8K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also accrued over 97 lakh video views and 7k subscribers during the same period.

Note: Several content creators regularly play Battlegrounds Mobile India and create content around it. However, BGMI was removed from the digital storefronts by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) on July 28, 2022, so Indian gamers are advised against downloading or playing the game.

