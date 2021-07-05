Top 30 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) clan names and gaming usernames for squads

Now that the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is accessible to Android mobile gamers, players can invite their friends and enjoy battle royale matches. They can also create their own clan for this purpose.
Clans in BGMI can take part in various in-game missions and earn rewards and clan points. There are clan tags that players can use to let others know their preferences. Players can change this tag only once within seven days of creating a clan. BGMI gamers can take their pick from the following four clan tags:
- Classic Clan
- EvoGround Clan
- RP Clan
- Balanced Clan
If players want to create a clan in BGMI, they need to follow the steps given below:
- Mobile gamers must head over to BGMI and then click the arrow option at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- They will then have to select the “Clan” option.
- Users need to click on “Create Clan” option.
- They will have to enter the details given on the screen.
- Players will then need to tap on the “Create Clan” option.
Note: Players must have at least 50,000 BPs in their in-game account to be able to create a clan.
30 BGMI clan names for squads
Listed below are the 30 best BGMI clan names for squads:
1. 丂умρнσηιє$
2. ¶®¡n¢€S
3. Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐS
4. 𝔖oldiers
5. ✞࿋Eℓiaຮ➶
6. Å℟ḾϒᏰÖẎS
7. ༒Ĝàḿěřs༒
8. ♣Sǫᴜᴀᴅ
9. Hยггเςคภє
10. M¥$Ŧł₡ Ⲙys†eгy
11. WօӀƒ φąçҟ
12. ≋丹รรaรsiήs≋
13. I𝓃∂օmiτสbℓ𝑒
14. Ꝉҽąժҽ͢͢͢ɾʂ
15. Sקeℓℓbìnders
16. Tornadoᴿᴬᴳᴱ
17. E𝖗u∂i†e
18. ᎧᎮܔᎪʀᴍʏ
19. ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬS
20. 𐌺คĜĩÑĠ SτØrm
21. Team En𝕕ᵘℝance
22. 乇χρℓσяєяs
23. Daչչℓers
24. ƤΔRΔNØƗΔ
25. $yϻpђony
26. ᗪIᔕCIᑭᒪᗴᔕ
27. Qմҽҽղ
28. Beⱥรt$
29. ꧁Team Iηɔarηation꧂
30. ĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘS
