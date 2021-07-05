Top 30 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) clan names and gaming usernames for squads

Now that the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is accessible to Android mobile gamers, players can invite their friends and enjoy battle royale matches. They can also create their own clan for this purpose.

Clan tags in BGMI

Clans in BGMI can take part in various in-game missions and earn rewards and clan points. There are clan tags that players can use to let others know their preferences. Players can change this tag only once within seven days of creating a clan. BGMI gamers can take their pick from the following four clan tags:

Classic Clan

EvoGround Clan

RP Clan

Balanced Clan

Players can create their own clan in BGMI

If players want to create a clan in BGMI, they need to follow the steps given below:

Mobile gamers must head over to BGMI and then click the arrow option at the bottom right corner of the screen. They will then have to select the “Clan” option. Users need to click on “Create Clan” option. They will have to enter the details given on the screen. Players will then need to tap on the “Create Clan” option.

Note: Players must have at least 50,000 BPs in their in-game account to be able to create a clan.

30 BGMI clan names for squads

Listed below are the 30 best BGMI clan names for squads:

1. 丂умρнσηιє$

2. ¶®¡n¢€S

3. Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐS

4. 𝔖oldiers

5. ✞࿋Eℓiaຮ➶

6. Å℟ḾϒᏰÖẎS

7. ༒Ĝàḿěřs༒

8. ♣Sǫᴜᴀᴅ

9. Hยггเςคภє

10. M¥$Ŧł₡ Ⲙys†eгy

11. WօӀƒ φąçҟ

12. ≋丹รรaรsiήs≋

13. I𝓃∂օmiτสbℓ𝑒

14. Ꝉҽąժҽ͢͢͢ɾʂ

15. Sקeℓℓbìnders

16. Tornadoᴿᴬᴳᴱ

17. E𝖗u∂i†e

18. ᎧᎮܔᎪʀᴍʏ

19. ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬS

20. 𐌺คĜĩÑĠ SτØrm

21. Team En𝕕ᵘℝance

22. 乇χρℓσяєяs

23. Daչչℓers

24. ƤΔRΔNØƗΔ

25. $yϻpђony

26. ᗪIᔕCIᑭᒪᗴᔕ

27. Qմҽҽղ

28. Beⱥรt$

29. ꧁Team Iηɔarηation꧂

30. ĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘS

