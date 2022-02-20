Top 5 BGMI roster shuffles in 2022 so far

With the 2022 season of BGMI Esports about to begin, teams are trying to settle their squads. Additionally, Krafton has announced four major tournaments with INR 6 crore prize pools this year.

The first tournament of the BMOC series will be held in March, followed by the Pro Series with a prize pool of INR 2 crore. The registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) will start at the end of February. We have seen a lot of roster changes, but let's take a look at the top five roster shuffles in the BGMI community.

Top 5 roster changes in BGMI 2022 Esports so far

5) Savitar

Shaurya Gupta, aka Savitar, is a rising star who recently joined 7Sea Esports. He represented Enigma Gaming, RedOwl Gaming, and Team Forever before joining 7Sea. Team Forever failed to qualify for the finals of the BGIS 2021 while 7Sea was among the top-five teams of BGIS 2021.

4) Destro

Just after winning BGIS 2021, Destro, aka Ammar Khan, parted ways with Skylightz Gaming. This came as a surprise to fans, who wondered why a team would toy with a winning combination. He is now a member of Chemin Esports and is reunited with his former teammate 420op.

3) Omega, Akshat, and Goblin

Both Omega and Akshat transferred from Chemin Esports, while Goblin came from Team Insane Esports. Due to certain paperwork issues, the fourth member of the squad is yet to be announced.

The team has played spectacularly since day one and finished second in the Skyesports GrandSlam.

2) Snax

The addition of Snax to Team XO is one of the most significant events in BGMI esports history. Snax left Velocity Gaming after a string of poor performances. However, it didn't take him long to join Team XO, one of the best teams in the game right now. The squad won the recently concluded Skyesports Grandslam.

1) Gill and Viru

In a dramatic way, Gill and Viru left Team XSpark and joined GodLike Esports. While Gill plays as a filter/assaulter in GodLike's main lineup, Viru is a sixth member of the team.

Gill played in the BGIS finals with Team Xspark while Viru represented Soul. Team Xspark struggled to create an impact and were placed 12th while Soul couldn't make it past the semifinals.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee