Top 5 common mistakes made by BGMI players (September 2023)

With millions of players battling it out in BGMI, many of them are expected to commit frequent blunders that cost them victories and impede their advancement. Every BGMI player, from novice to expert, can improve their gameplay experience in the ever-changing environment of this battle royale game by focusing on survival and improved decision-making.

This article explores the top five most prevalent BGMI mistakes and offers advice on how to work around them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Common blunders to avoid in BGMI

1) Poor dropping decisions

One of the most important decisions in BGMI is deciding where to drop at the start of a match. Many players make the mistake of going to popular and congested areas, such as Pochinki, School, or Military Base, in the mistaken belief that they would gain more action and riches. This misconception, however, frequently results in early conflicts and a significant danger of being eliminated in seconds.

Solution: Instead of landing in densely inhabited places, try landing in less densely populated ones. You'll be able to loot safely, acquire equipment, and eventually make your way to the area's center as the match develops. In the game's early stages, it is preferable to be somewhat under-equipped but alive than well-equipped but dead.

2) Ignoring the zone

Another typical error is ignoring the safe zone and looting or fighting far from it. Players are frequently distracted by looting or hunting down opponents, ignoring the significance of remaining within the safe zone. As a result, they can become trapped in the blue zone, suffering damage and eventually dying.

Solution: Keep an eye on the mini-map and the timer to see when the next zone will move. Plan your moves and make it a priority to stay within the safe zone. While fighting and looting are important, they should never jeopardize your position within the play zone.

3) Lack of map awareness

Many players neglect the need for map knowledge in BGMI. They frequently concentrate entirely on their immediate surroundings, neglecting to maintain track of or anticipate the moves of adjacent attackers. Ambushes and surprise attacks can result from this lack of awareness.

Solution: Continuously scan your surroundings and listen for nearby players using the in-game sound cues. Keep an ear out for gunfire, footsteps, and car sounds. Make use of the map markers to communicate with your squad and to identify the locations of adversaries or potential threats. Being aware of your surroundings can make or break your survival and success.

4) Reckless driving

Vehicles can be an important tool in BGMI for quick movement and tactical deployment. Many players, however, drive recklessly, attracting unwanted attention and making themselves easy targets. They may also crash their vehicles, causing damage or even death.

Solution: When driving, use caution and make as little noise as possible. Stick to roads and paths to reduce the possibility of flipping or becoming stuck. To maintain stealth, park your vehicle at a safe distance from a hotspot or probable enemy location and approach on foot. In BGMI, proper vehicle usage can be a game changer.

5) Overcommitting in combat

BGMI is a game in which survival is just as crucial as killing. Many players make the error of overcommitting to a gunfight, pursuing an enemy even when they are outnumbered. When faced with skilled opponents, this aggressive attitude can result in being knocked down or eliminated.

Solution: Understand when to engage and when to withdraw from a conflict. If you find yourself at a disadvantage or taking too much damage, withdraw and heal before reengaging. To coordinate attacks, use cover efficiently and communicate with your unit. Remember that staying alive and regrouping is often more advantageous than going for reckless kills.

BGMI is a game that necessitates a blend of strategy, talent, and adaptation. Players can dramatically improve their chances of success in the game by avoiding these typical blunders.