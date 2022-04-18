Top 5 players of BMOC The Grind Finals 

BMOC The Grind, an official practice scrim, started on March 31, 2022 and concluded today, with Orangutan coming out victorious. Team Soul and OR Esports managed to hold on to their second and third places, respectively. TSM put up an excellent performance on Day 3 with a hat-trick of chicken dinners but could not make it to the top 3. The action-packed Grand Final featured 16 teams and a total prize pool of 3.15 lakhs INR. The event, live-streamed on the official BGMI YouTube channel, garnered more than 100K viewers. This article will go over the top five players from the finals.

OR Aditya was the top fragger of the BMOC The Grind Finals (Image via BGMI)

Top 5 players from BMOC The Grind Finals

5. Soul Goblin

Goblin has quickly risen through the ranks of BGMI Esports. He is a consistent performer, which he demonstrated in The Grind finals. In twenty-four matches, Goblin dealt over 7600hp in damage and secured 39 frags. His average survival time exceeds 17 minutes.

4. GodLike Jonathan

Jonathan is widely regarded as India's best BGMI player. He is always among the top scorers, and he placed fourth on the list. Jonathan dealt over 8000hp in damage and racked up 38 kills with an average survival time of 17 minutes and 33 seconds. GodLike did not have the best finals performance in the finals as they finished in 10th place, but with skilled players like Jonathan, they are capable of making a comeback in BMOC.

3. OR Aditya

Aditya is in his best form to date and has been on the top fraggers' list multiple times in the past few months. He had the most kills, 50, with 8766hp of damage and six headshots. His average survival time was 18 minutes and 43 seconds.

2. Orangutan AKOP

AKOP has been the backbone of his team in the finals. He is the driving force behind the team's success and victory in scrims. Akop secured 43 finishes with 9723hp damage, and he also had 30 assists, the highest in the tournament yet. This OG Player had an average survival time of 19 minutes and 21 seconds.

1. TSM Ninja

Ninja has once again proven why he is becoming a bankable name on the scene. With about 10,500 HP of damage, the player managed to accumulate 49 kills. Additionally, his average survival time is close to 20 minutes, which is the highest on the list. The combination of all of these stats earned him the title of MVP of the finals and a cash prize of 40k INR.

Edited by Mayank Shete