Top 5 rarest BGMI gun skins as of September 2021

Gun skins in BGMI make the weapon more appealing, and gamers desire to get their hands on some rare ones to dress up their weapons with.

Gun skins can be obtained from various crates as well as from special in-game events. Some cosmetics might be easily available for gamers, while others are difficult to come across, and only a few players possess them.

Listed below are the five rarest gun skins in BGMI.

Rarest BGMI gun skins this month

1) Call of the Wild M416

Call of the Wild M416 skin in BGMI

The M416 is one of the most popular weapons in BGMI. It is quite powerful and has a controllable recoil, and is very effective when it comes to short to mid-range combats.

Over the course of time, several M416 skins have been released. Out of them, the Call of the Wild stands out in terms of quality and appeal. The coveted skin was obtained through lucky spins, and gamers had to invest in UCs.

The rate of getting the coveted gun skin was quite low, and hence it remains one of the rarest in-game items ever.

2) AWM Mauve Avenger

AWM Mauve Avenger skin in BGMI is one of the rarest

Gamers who love to snipe desire nothing but to get hold of AWM in every match of BGMI. It is the best in its category and one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Over the course of time, the developers have rolled out several AWM skins. All of them are equally desirable. However, the Mauve Manager stands out due to its exotic design.

Available through a lucky spin, the AWM Mauve Avenger was a tough one to get hold of. Gamers invested in the draw, however, the rewards were not guaranteed, and many times players missed the opportunity to get the skin by a whisker.

3) Glacier M416

Another popular gun skin in BGMI is the Glacier variant of M416. This exquisite skin was available through the Classic Crate section. However, there was no guarantee of landing this item.

The number of gamers who got this weapon was pretty low, and hence it remains one of the rarest BGMI gun skins.

4) Acolyte of Justice AKM

Acolyte of Justice AKM skin in BGMI

Another gun skin in BGMI that was obtained through lucky spin was the Acolyte of Justice for AKM. This coveted skin grabbed the eyeballs of many, but not everyone dared to invest in the draws.

A handful of gamers tried their luck to get this sleek weapon skin, out of which only a few succeeded. Therefore, it remains one of the rarest ever in the game.

5) AWM Field Commander

AWM Field Commander skin in the game

The yellow and black color combination works wonders for AWM. It becomes more deadly in appearance with this skin. The weapon was an upgradeable one that was only available through lucky spins. Only a handful of gamers were successful in owning it and therefore is one of the rarest skins in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu