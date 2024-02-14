Top 5 teams to watch out for in ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

The LAN Finals of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 will feature the top 16 teams from India. The contest will be held from February 16 to 18 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. These 16 clubs have been selected through the Challenge Season, which saw a nerve-wracking action among 32 teams from January 12 to February 4.

These finalists will now play 18 matches at the LAN, and the top-scoring team will take home the grand trophy. The prize pool of ₹1 crore is distributed among the 16 teams based on their performance in this Pro Series Finals.

Let's take a look at the five teams that could win this major tournament.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Top 5 teams to follow in ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals

5) Chemin Esports

In the Challenge Season, Chemin Esports showcased their extraordinary skills and topped the overall standings. The semi-pro team stayed consistent throughout the three-week competition. Last year, the lineup clinched the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 under the banner of Celsius Esports.

Chemin Esports has been playing impressively in the past few weeks. The side has displayed their strength against many experienced clubs. The squad is one of the top contenders for the ESL BGMI Pro Series title.

4) Carnival Gaming

Carnival Gaming, a newly formed organization, debuted the BGMI scene last month by signing the ex-Team Soul's roster. The squad will now aim to grab their first big title under the new home. However, the Omega-led lineup had a below-average run in the Challenge Season, where they came 12th in the overall scoreboard.

Carnival Gaming is one of the teams to watch out for in the LAN Finals. The side recently clinched the Rising Star Showdown S3, a minor third-party tournament. The roster has yet to win a major title since winning the BMPS Season 1 in 2022. They will try their best to get back on track with securing the ESL Pro Series trophy.

3) Entity Gaming

In the last few months, Saumraj-led Entity Gaming mesmerized with their results in several tournaments. The experienced lineup was fourth in the Challenge Season of this event. Their athletes, Gamlaboy, Pukar, and Troye, have played brilliantly there.

Entity Gaming recently emerged victorious in the iQOO Pro Series 2024. They won the Upthrust Esports Diwali Battle 2023. The renowned organization earned fourth place in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 2 in December last year. Saumraj will aim to lead his club to clinch the first major BGMI event of the year.

2) Gods Reign

The ex-Gladiator Esports roster is known for their magical performance in major events. They claimed two grand titles in 2023, including the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) and the BGMS Season 2. However, Gods Reign had an average run in the Challenge Season as the Destro-led squad was in eighth rank there.

Their two prominent BGMI athletes, DeltaPG and Justin, have delivered outstanding performances in many big events and helped their squad conquer notable titles. Gods Reign will be hoping to secure their first big trophy.

1) Team Soul

The fan-favorite organization is expected to perform well at the upcoming LAN Finals, as their squad has been in emphatic form for a long time. The organization acquired the former Blind Esports lineup in early January last month. The Manya-led ranked third in this Challenge Season stage of the ESL Pro Series. Last year, the star squad dominated in many notable tournaments.

Under the banner of Blind Esports, they lifted the prestigious BMPS Season 2 trophy. The crew also emerged victorious in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2023. The lineup could win their first big title under Team Soul’s banner.