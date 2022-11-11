TSM NinjaJOD BGMI ID, C3S7 stats, YouTube earnings, and more (November 2022)

BGMI was released for Indian gamers in 2021. Since then, it has established itself as one of the top battle royale titles in the mobile gaming market. The game's steep rise in popularity helped establish the country's esports scene.

Although many veteran esports players continue to dominate the game, multiple youngsters have given them tough competition in later tournaments and scrims. Among the prodigies who have successfully established themselves, Subham "NinjaJOD" is a renowned name.

He is currently considered to be one of the best assaulters in the Indian gaming community. His consistency has helped him earn a spot on the Team SoloMid roster. He has played several tournaments with the team and has emerged as the MVP in a few of them. NinjaJOD is also a popular streamer who livestreams the game on YouTube regularly.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and streamer TSM NinjaJOD

BGMI ID and IGN

NinjaJOD's great performances in BGMI tournaments have helped him earn a huge fan following. Fans search for their idol's profile to send him popularity gifts in the game. Fans can use his ID - 5142730488 or his in-game name (IGN) - TSMNinjaJOD to find his profile.

Seasonal stats and rank

After BGMI's suspension on July 28, TSM has not officially participated in any tournaments or scrims. However, NinjaJOD plays scrims alongside his friends from different teams, resulting in him having less time to play classic matches.

However, with 6075 points, NinjaJOD has already reached the elite tier, Ace Dominator, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If the youngster continues to play regularly, he might even reach the Conqueror tier.

NinjaJOD has great stats in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

NinjaJOD has played 454 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won 53 of those matchups and reached the top 10 in 258 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 772985.6 and an average damage of 1702.8. He has also maintained an F/D ratio of 9.45 and has outplayed 4290 enemies.

The pro athlete's great skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.3. He also has an average survival time of 11.8 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 16.8.

NinjaJOD's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 34 finishes, with 5039 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: NinjaJOD's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

NinjaJOD is currently playing for TSMFTX. However, the streamer also earns a huge amount of money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 242K subscribers. He has posted 374 Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos and vlogs on the channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Subham has earned between $369 - $5.9K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 4K subscribers and 14 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently banned by the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Indian gamers are advised against playing the BR game.

Poll : 0 votes