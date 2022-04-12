Ultron's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, and YouTube income (April 2022)

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi is a popular BGMI esports athlete. He rose through the ranks playing for Team Celtz. He currently plies his trade for Team X Spark.

Ultron is among the few players who have got a second chance to play in the previous team. Although he was released by Team X Spark after the conclusion of BGIS, he was added back after Gill and Viru left the team. Since rejoining, Ultron has proved his caliber, helping his team win matches even in BMOC The Grind.

Ultron is a popular YouTuber as well. He interacts and entertains his audience by live streaming the game daily.

BGMI pro player and streamer Ultron's profile and stats in the new season

BGMI ID and IGN

Ultron's unique ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India separates him from the rest. His ID in the game is 588701128, and fans can use this ID to send him friend requests and in-game popularity. They can also do the same using his in-game name (IGN) - TXxUltrOn.

Seasonal stats and rank

Ultron plays as the primary assaulter of Team X Spark. As a result, he regularly features in official and third-party Tier 1 tournaments and scrims. However, he still manages to take time out of his busy schedule and live stream daily where he plays alongside his friends.

Within the first two weeks of Cycle 2 Season 5, Ultron has reached the Ace tier with a total of 4625 seasonal points. If he continues to stream and play classic matches regularly for the rest of the season, he could even reach the Conqueror tier.

Snippet showing Ultron's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Ultron has already played 190 classic matches in the Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 27 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 84 games.

Ultron has managed 170816.5 total damage with an average damage of 899.0. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.26 and has defeated a total of 1000 enemies.

Moreover, 28 most finishes and 4648 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

Ultron is a salaried player for the crowd-favorite BGMI esports team: Team X Spark. However, his major source of earnings is through his popular YouTube channel, ULTRON Gaming, which crossed 150K subscribers a couple of days ago.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Ultron has earned a decent amount of money (between $151 and $2.4K) in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu