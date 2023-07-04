Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2: Prize pool distribution and teams revealed 

The Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 kicks off today, July 4, 2023, wherein India's top teams compete for a cash prize pool of ₹22,00,000 (approximately $26,800). The League Stage of the competition boasts eight teams from the Qualifier and 16 invited teams. The 24 teams will be divided into three groups and fight for six days in this phase.
The Grand Finals is slated to be contested from July 11 to 13, with six matches played daily. The event organizer will distribute approximately 99.5% of the total prize money among the top five performing teams. The rest will be awarded to the most valuable player of the tournament.
BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League teams
- Team Soul
- GodLike Esports
- Team XSpark
- Orangutan
- Blind
- Numen
- Entity Gaming
- Gladiators Esports
- WSB Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Velocity Gaming
- Numen
- Global Esports
- OR Esports
- Gods Reign
- Hyderabad Hydras
- 8Bit
- Mayhem
- Reckoning
- Medal Esports
- Esportswala
- Chemin Esports
- Rivalry
- Autobotz Esports
Prize pool distribution
- 1st Place - ₹10,00,000
- 2nd Place - ₹5,00,000
- 3rd Place - ₹3,00,000
- 4th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 5th Place - ₹1,00,000
- MVP - ₹1,00,000
On July 2 and 3, the qualifier was played between 24 teams for a spot in the ongoing League Stage. The top eight teams, including 8Bit and Medal, sealed their place and are now fighting against 16 directly invited squads in the competition. However, some experienced teams, like Team Enigma Forever, Gujarat Tigers, and Team Insane, could not gain a spot in the Pro Invitational.
Top teams to watch out for
Blind Esports is arguably the most successful team after the return of BGMI in the country. The squad, featuring Spower, Manya, Joker, Rony, and Nakul, has shown their superiority in most events they competed in June. The lineup conquered five third-party tournaments last month.
Team Gladiators, which boasts players like Destro, Justin, DeltaPG, and Shogun, is another squad that has performed well in the last few tournaments. Team Soul, 8Bit, and OR Esports had a great run last month and will try to up their play in this BGMI event.
GodLike Esports made a much-required comeback in the iQOO Pro Series by winning the first title after the game was unbanned. Popular teams like Orangutan, Gods Reign, and Entity will also look to improve their performance in the event.