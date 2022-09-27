Vivone's BGMI ID, complete stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI has played a major role in creating awareness about esports and gaming in India. Many unknown gamers have made a name for themselves by playing the battle royale title, and Aakarsh "Vivone" is one such personality. The seven-year-old is one of the most beloved individuals in the gaming community.

Supported by his parents, Vivek and Shikha, Vivone has defeated multiple pro players and is considered to be one of the best prodigies in the country. He was even recruited by GodLike Esports a few months ago.

Although he is young, his in-game skills have helped him garner a huge fanbase. Fans flock to watch his streams on YouTube to interact with him and learn gameplay mechanics.

Details about popular BGMI content creator and athlete Vivone

BGMI ID and IGN

Vivone's fans search for his in-game profile to send him popularity gifts and friend requests. They can search for his profile using his ID - 5242290427. His BGMI IGN (in-game name) - GodLV1VON3.

Seasonal stats

Since Vivone stays busy with academics and co-curricular activities, he generally plays the game while livestreaming. He has already reached the Crown V tier in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, gathering 3732 points. If he plays the game regularly, he could reach the Ace Dominator or Ace Master tier.

Snippet showing BGMI star Vivone's stats in the new C3S7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vivone has played 50 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he managed to win only 5 Chicken Dinners, and he helped his squad reach the top ten in 30 games.

The star has dealt a total of 47760.5 damage with an average damage of 955.2. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 4.88 and has outplayed 244 enemies. His stats make it clear that he is a great fragger despite his young age.

Vivone's insane assaulting skills are evident from his headshot percentage of 19.7. He also boasts an average survival time of 10.9 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 13.4, making him a fearsome player.

His best show so far in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 12 finishes and 2548 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Vivone's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

As mentioned earlier, Vivone is among the most popular gaming content creators in the community. The internet sensation's main source of income is through his popular YouTube channel that currently has over 440K subscribers. His livestreams attract a large audience who donate money to him through superchats and memberships.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Aakarsh Chaudhary has generated earnings between $522 - $8.4K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 9K new subscribers during this period. These numbers reflect how Vivone is growing as a content creator every day.

Note: Despite the in-game servers still working, Indian players are advised against playing BGMI as it is currently blocked by the Indian government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far