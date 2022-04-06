What are the cheating allegations on BGMI pro Saggy? Hacking accusations explained

The esports scenario in BGMI has seen an immense rise since the game was launched last year as the country's version of PUBG Mobile. Tournaments are organized daily where the Top 1 teams participate in winning silverware and take home lakhs of rupees.

However, esports' dark side has slowly crept into the scenario, as top players are found using hacks while playing tournaments and scrims. Sagar "Saggy" Kumar from Enigma Gaming was found using hacks while playing the game. Allegations of hacking were later confirmed by the player himself, which has got the whole community buzzing.

Details about BGMI pro Saggy's hacking and the allegations imposed on him

BGMI esports player, Saggy, was accused of hacking from a viral video clip that recently surfaced. The clip showed how the player used iOS Zero hacks while playing the game. The application aims to tamper with recordings of the game and modify them without showing the hacks.

Saumraj, a fellow Tier 1 BGMI esports player representing Skylightz Gaming, questioned the clutches of Saggy in various third-party tournaments that seemed dicey. Saumraj talked about how Saggy was caught using hacks on his livestream (currently deleted) while switching apps.

According to Saumraj, Saggy had jailbroken his iOS device to use the "Winios Zero" app to perform better in matches, although by unfair means.

Furthermore, S8UL Sid also called out Saggy, calling him a hacker, and mentioning that Team Soul (the team he manages) will not participate in any tournament or scrims where Saggy is given a chance in the future. He seems upset about how many underdog players are now found to be hacking and are wrecking the entire esports scenario.

BGMI pro Saggy's take on the entire matter

Previously, in an audio recording, Saggy mentioned that he has taken time off from esports as his college has reopened and that he has been focusing on his studies for the last month and a half. He further mentioned that he had no idea how the two apps were seen in the viral clip as he had nothing to do with hacking.

S8UL Sid's Instagram Story shows Saggy accepting the fact that he was hacking

However, when things were scrutinized, he confirmed all the allegations against him and apologized to the audience through a reply to S8UL Sid on Instagram. However, he also mentioned that neither his organization, Enigma Gaming, nor his teammates had any knowledge of the matter and that they should not be dragged into this.

Edited by Srijan Sen