When is the first BGMI anniversary in 2022?

It has only been eleven months since BGMI arrived in the Indian gaming market. However, within this short span, it has risen through the ranks and emerged as one of the top action games in India.

Developed and released by Krafton., the battle royale title has been downloaded and played by millions across the country. They are now waiting for the developers to introduce new features and rewards in the game as it celebrates its first anniversary.

Things to know about BGMI's's first anniversary

Battlegrounds Mobile India will celebrate its first anniversary on 2 July 2022. Like the introduction of the Vibrant Anniversary mode during the fourth anniversary of PUBG Mobile, BGMI players and fans are expecting new modes, themes, and events for the first anniversary of the Indian version.

Based on leaks provided by popular YouTubers in their videos, several new features, events, and items will be added to the game during the first anniversary. Here's a look at the list of new additions that might arrive in the game.

Article continues below ad

BGMI 1st Anniversary Legendary Lobby theme (limited for 60 days)

New Classic, Premium, Lucky, and Supply Crates

New outfits, skins, and more

When did BGMI release, and how did it grow?

On 2 September 2020, PUBG Mobile was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). The famous BR title faced the same fate as 117 other apps that were either developed by Chinese brands or had their servers in China.

PIB India @PIB_India



MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the Government



Read here: Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. #PUBG MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the GovernmentRead here: pib.gov.in/PressReleasePa… Government Blocks 118 Mobile Apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.#PUBG MOBILE among 118 additional Apps banned by the Government Read here: pib.gov.in/PressReleasePa…

According to the Government of India, the concerned apps were banned as they were threats to India's defense and the security of state and order. The prohibition protected the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Article continues below ad

This led to gamers and fans waiting for the Indian version of the game to arrive on the market. They took to social media and urged Krafton to release the battle royale title with local changes.

Following a long wait and much to the happiness of players across the country, Battlegrounds Mobile India was pre-launched on 17 June 2021 for Android users. Soon after, the official version was released on 2 July 2021 for AOS devices. However, iOS device users had to wait until 20 August 2021 to play the game.

Witnessing the massive number of downloads in both the Apple Store and Google Play Store, Krafton brought in a new anti-cheat system that bade goodbye to the hackers in the game and set the stage for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 to begin.

Article continues below ad

Since then, several BGMI esports tournament has been organized. However, the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022 season, with a prize pool of 2 crore INR, is the most prominent esports tournament in Indian esports history.

The rise of esports, as well as new features and updates, have massively contributed to the growth of the title. Millions of gamers play it, and a huge amount of in-game purchases are made daily.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far