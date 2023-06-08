Who is SouL Viper? His BGMI ID, stats, and more explored

BGMI and PUBG Mobile fans across the globe will be familiar with the name Yash "Viper" Soni. Hailing from Gujrat, the 24-year-old is a pioneer in the Indian gaming community and has won multiple official and third-party tournaments. An epitome of loyalty, Viper has represented Team SouL throughout his PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India esports career.

Although his esports career took a temporary dip, with a decline in performance during 2021, Viper grinded in the game and played an integral part in Team SouL's victory in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 last year.

Apart from being a popular esports athlete, Viper is also a prominent streamer who has large channels on YouTube and LOCO. He played various mobile and PC games during BGMI's ban, and after the game's comeback, he has returned to streaming classic matches of the game.

Viper's BGMI stats reflect his great assaulting prowess and impeccable game sense

Viper's BGMI ID and IGN

Viper's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID contains the unique code 587552420. Meanwhile, he goes by the in-game moniker, SouLViper, where SouL stands for Team SouL. Fans visiting his profile can see that his Player Level is 78 and his Evoground Level is 54, which reveals the hard work he put in to become a top BGMI pro.

Viper is an official member of the S8ULOfficial clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The in-game clan also contains many other content creators of S8UL. Those trying to connect with him can send him friend requests and popularity gifts.

Seasonal stats and rank

Similar to his friends at S8UL, Viper started playing the game after its unban on 29 May. With the new season, Cycle 4 Season 11, starting on 2 June, Viper has already reached as high as the Crown V tier (accumulating 3741 points).

SouL Viper has amazing stats in BGMI's new C4S11 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, Viper has fought on the digital battlegrounds 96 times in the TPP Squad classic mode. Along with random teammates and his friends from S8UL, he clinched a chicken dinner in 24 matchups, resulting in a staggering win rate of 25.0%. His brilliant performances helped his squad reach the top 10 in 71 matches (a rate of 74.0%).

Viper managed to deal a total damage of 71578.9 and an average of 745.6 damage. The marksman also maintained a good F/D ratio of 4.28, outclassing 411 enemies. His assaulting prowess is reflected in his headshot percentage of 18.2, with a total of 75 headshots.

Following BGMI's unban, SouL Viper's best performance was in a classic match where he bagged 17 kills and dealt 2160 damage.

Note: The stats were recorded on 8 June. They are expected to change as Viper plays more matches in the season.

Poll : 0 votes