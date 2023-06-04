Who is Zgod? His BGMI ID, stats, and more explored

Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary is amongst the most popular PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports pros in the world. A high-class assaulter and a great support player, he plays a dual role for the crowd-favorite organization, GodLike Esports. He has earned multiple trophies throughout his career, becoming a household name in the Indian gaming community. His unparallaled zeal to improve in the battle royale title has helped him stay at the top of his game for a long time.

Apart from being a top esports player, Zgod has also made his place amongst the most prominent Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers. He doesn't livestream as regularly as his teammates (Jonathan and Neyoo). However, when he does do so, he is joined by thousands of viewers who flock to learn more about the game from him.

Zgod has stunning Classic mode stats in BGMI

Zgod's BGMI ID and IGN

Zgod's Battlegrounds Mobile India profile has the unique ID code - 5112616229, using which fans can visit his profile. They can do the same using his IGN, GodLzgod (GodL stands for GodLike Esports).

Zgod's Player Level is 78 and his Evoground Level is 62. Both stats reflect his sheer grit and dedication towards the game to maintain his position among the best BGMI players.

Zgod is the co-leader of the TEAMGODLIKE clan in the title. It consists of several other esports players and content creators of GodLike Esports. Although fans cannot be a part of the in-game clan, they can show their love by sending him popularity gifts.

Seasonal stats and rank

Zgod grinded a lot in Classic mode matches in the last few months before the introduction of Cycle 4 Season 11. He had successfully reached the Ace Master tier, missing out on the Ace Dominator tier by just a few points.

Zgod's stats in BGMI Classic mode is a reflection of his brilliant in-game skills (Image via Krafton)

In the previous season, Zgod grinded a lot and played 328 TPP Squad Classic mode matches. Along with his squadmades, however, the star could only secure a chicken dinner in 30 matchups, with a win rate of 9.1%. His squad reached the top 10 in 151 matches (a decent rate of 46.0%).

Zgod boasts great assaulting stats; a total damage of 344122.0 and an average of 1049.2 shows his great fragging skills. He also maintained a decent F/D ratio of 5.54, garnering 1816 enemies. A headshot percentage of 18.9, with a total of 343 headshots, is the result of him mastering the art of laser-like sprays.

Note: C4S11 stats are not taken into consideration, as Zgod has only played a handful of matches.

Following BGMI's unban, Zgod is representing Team Jonathan in the BGMI Rising Launch Party alongside Neyoo, Clutchgod, and Jonathan. The team has successfully qualified for the Grand Finals. It remains to be seen if Zgod gets to lift the first trophy after the game's return to the Indian market.

