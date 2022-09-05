Why BGMI 2.2 update might not be released after the ban

The popular BR title BGMI was released last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a year, it emerged as one of the most popular action games in the Indian gaming market, amassing over 100 million downloads. However, to the shock and disappointment of Indian gamers, the title was delisted from both Google's and Apple's virtual stores on July 28, 2022.

BGMI was removed by the respective companies following the orders of MEITY, who found malicious codes in the app, leading to a potential breach of user data.

The suspension witnessed the government prohibiting in-game purchases as well. However, since the in-game servers are still working, many players are flocking to the game on a daily basis. However, the suspension has resulted in many gamers pondering whether the upcoming 2.2 update will be released in the game or not.

BGMI players may not get to witness the 2.2 update after the ban

Every update in BGMI arrives a couple of days after the update's release in its global counterpart, PUBG Mobile. Since the forthcoming 2.2 update is expected to be released between September 13 and 15 in PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India players predicted the update to go live in the Indian variant between September 15 and 17.

However, to their disappointment, several YouTubers (renowned for providing leaks on the game's upcoming updates) have stated that it is highly unlikely that the 2.2 update will be released in the Indian variant as long as the ban is not lifted.

One such YouTuber is LuckyMan, who recently released a video and has discussed the same in detail. In the video, he explained that the developers of the game, Krafton, are set to extend the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 7 until November 19, indicating that the update will not appear anytime soon.

To prove his point, he referred to the expiration date of the existing Premium Crate and Classic Crate that has been extended until the date mentioned above. He also mentioned that the upcoming Month 15 Royale Pass might also not appear on September 21, as scheduled.

It remains to be seen whether Krafton can elicit permission from MEITY to release the upcoming update for the existing users to continue their BR gaming experience.

Official statements from Krafton officials after the game's ban

So far, Krafton Inc. has released only a couple of official statements regarding their take on the game's ban.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton, made an initial announcement emphasizing the company's wish to help develop India's gaming ecosystem. Clearing all doubts, he mentioned that Krafton has always respected the privacy of users' data.

He added that Krafton had abided by all Indian rules (inclusive data protection laws and regulations) at all costs and would continue to do the same in the future.

Thanking users for their unwavering support, Sohn requested them to be patient and await upcoming announcements from them.

Later on, Krafton's CFO, Bae Dong-geun, arranged a vital conference call where he talked about the company's take on BGMI's suspension. Agreeing with Sohn, he highlighted how Krafton has always respected and upheld the Government of India's privacy policies. He also mentioned that they were doing their best to cooperate with MEITY to get BGMI back on virtual stores.

Edited by R. Elahi