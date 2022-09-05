When is PUBG Mobile 2.2 update expected to be released? Features and more

PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity over the years and is now among the most popular action games on mobile devices. The game is played by millions all over the world on a daily basis. To enhance their gaming experience, the developers of the title, Tencent Games, work tirelessly to release new updates at periodic intervals.

While the ongoing 2.1 update (released in July) has been a great success, fans are keen to try out the next update. The latest beta is already live and boasts a lot of new additions.

When can PUBG Mobile players expect the 2.2 update?

The forthcoming 2.2 update will be the fifth major update of the year. It is expected to be released worldwide between September 13 and September 15, with September 14 being the most likely date.

PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update's release time on September 14 in different regions:

Bangladesh: 6:00 am

Nepal: 5:45 am

England: 12:00 am

Pakistan: 5:00 am

USA: 7:00 pm on September 13 (New York Time)

Russia: 5:00 am - 6:00 am

Indonesia: 6:00 am - 7:00 am

Japan: 10:00 am

The ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 Month 14 Royale Pass is scheduled to conclude on September 20, which implies that the new Cycle 3 Season 8 and the Month 15 Royale Pass will be added on September 21. Since updates are introduced almost a week before the introduction of the new season, the aforementioned date and time have been calculated accordingly.

List of leaked features that might be added to the upcoming 2.2 update in PUBG Mobile

Similar to previous updates for the popular battle royale title, the upcoming 2.2 update will likely surpass gamers' expectations. The update is set to introduce new content that aims to massively improve gameplay.

The beta version is already available, and several YouTubers have uploaded videos highlighting the new features in the 2.2 update.

Here's an overview of the expected features that are set to be added to PUBG Mobile's September update:

New 1x1 map - Nusa New characters - Sophia and Riley and their respective events New titles - Superstar, Novice Guardian, and Stalwart Guardian New Halloween mode and Halloween theme UI upgrade New mode - Gear Front Vehicle storage New powerful throwable Mountain bike and cycle stand New player launcher Working Gas station New crossbow (will burn houses and explode vehicles) New weapon — AC VAL — along with an in-built suppressor Voice-to-text in-game chat Assist indicator Knockout effect Changes in Ferry Pier, Sosnovka Military Base, and Quarry in Erangel Month 15 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 8

Since so many features are expected to be added to the game, players from different corners of the world are looking forward to getting their hands on the forthcoming update. The Halloween mode will make a comeback after a break of two years, and many veteran PUBG Mobile players can be expected to return to the game.

Note: Indian gamers should refrain from downloading and playing the game as it has been banned in the country.

