Why has BGMI been banned in India? Official reason, RTI response, influencer reaction, and more

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the India-specific PUBG Mobile alternative, ended up facing the same fate as its global variant after the Indian government blocked it in the country. Initially, only sources confirmed the ban. While citing security and privacy concerns with the game, the actual reason behind the government's decision was unknown.

However, the Indian government's official statement recently surfaced on the internet as a Twitter user, @godyamarajop, shared screengrabs of an RTI (Right to Information) appeal he filed regarding the BGMI ban. The response to the request has revealed the official reason behind the ban on the game, while also confirming the government's meeting with Krafton's representative.

RTI response from government authorities reveals the official reason behind the ban on BGMI

The official response and the RTI request (Image via Twitter/@godyamarajop)

The concerned Twitter user had asked two questions regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban. In the reply, the authorities stated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game in the country.

Based on the response:

"MeitY is empowered to issue directions for blocking access of information by the public under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. A due process being followed is defined in the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

However, the reason behind the decision was made based on a request from the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), as revealed in the RTI response:

"Based on the requests received through designated nodal officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked the game application Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and safeguards for blocking for access of information by public) Rules, 2009."

Thus, the official statement mentions that the primary reasons behind the ban are national security and user privacy issues.

Recent reactions from influencers on the BGMI unban

Although the RTI response from the government hasn't garnered much attention from esports personalities in India, many influencers have been expressive about their take on the game's unban. Here are some of the quotes and reactions from major stakeholders:

Scout

In one of his recent live streams, Scout talked about the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India and its return. Despite hoping for the game's return, Scout wasn't too positive, as he went on to say:

"We want a lot of things, but we can hardly get hold of them. Have patience. Even I want BGMI to come back, but it isn't going to come back now. It will take time, but it will come back soon."

Scout asked his followers to remain patient regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

Skyesports' CEO, Shiva Nandy

A screengrab of Shiva's Instagram story (Image via @shivamarvelnandy / Instagram)

The CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, has commented on the game's return quite actively and positively, so his recent opinions were not so different from that of the past. Shiva, in one of his recent Instagram stories, wrote:

"Since a lot of them are texting me often, I cannot reply to everyone individually. I will post soon about everything you are asking when it's materialized. But don't panic. Scout might be right. The game might not come before December, but it will come for sure."

Villager Esports CEO, Kuldeep Lather

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI is definitely coming back.

When & what form is not known.

Aside from Shiva, another important personality in the India esports ecosystem Kuldeep Lather, has also shared his positive take on BGMI's return. Readers can find the opinions of the Villager Esports CEO as follows:

"BGMI is definitely coming back. When & what form is not known."

Global Esports founder, Rushindra Sinha

Rushindra.eth @RushindraSinha



I don’t think BGMI is coming back It’s not happening 🥲I don’t think BGMI is coming back

Rushindra Sinha, the Global Esports founder, is another influential personality who has recently commented on the matter. However, Rushindra didn't appear too optimistic, as he felt BGMI might not be able to make a return. Here's what Sinha tweeted recently,

"It's not happening. I don't think BGMI is coming back."

Rushindra Sinha's recent take on the matter comes as a surprise to many, as he was among the list of influencers who were optimistic about the game making a return. Nonetheless, the recent tweet has left many fans disheartened.

