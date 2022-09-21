5 biggest quotes from BGMI influencers on game's unban

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) launched in July 2022, aiming to cash in on the massive fanbase of the banned PUBG Mobile. Within a year of its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India successfully revitalized PUBG Mobile's esports ecosystem in a region that had seen it become stagnant after a ban on the latter.

The Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was responsible for the ban on PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps in September 2020 due to privacy and security concerns. Coincidentally, Battlegrounds Mobile India also received a ban for similar reasons in July 2022.

Unlike PUBG Mobile's case, there has been massive speculation around BGMI's unban date. Some rumors have also hinted at Krafton's success in talks with concerned authorities, while others suggest the opposite. Many BGMI influencers have given their opinions on the battle royale's unban since July 2022.

Here are the five best quotes from the Battlegrounds Mobile India influencers on the game's unbanning.

Five statements/opinions from famous personalities around the unban of BGMI

1) "100% the game will be back": Shiva Nandy, Skyesports' CEO

Shiva Nandy, the founder and CEO of Skyesports, was among the famous esports personalities from India who commented positively on the ban. Shiva put out an Instagram story in the first week of August 2022, which included insights on the matter from his side.

Nandy stressed that the government didn't take immediate action to ban the game. Instead, it was a well-planned action, just an interim order, not a ban. He also mentioned some hints about the government's decision two days before the ban.

However, the most positive piece of information that Shiva gave his followers was the return of the game. Here's what he wrote in the second half of his statement:

"According to sources, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback. In that case, BGMI will be back 100%. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon! Again, it is not a ban, but an interim order."

2) "As per the internal sources, BGMI might return soon": Rushindra Sinha, Global Esports CEO

Like Shiva Nandy, Rushindra Sinha, the Global Esports CEO, also provided a positive update regarding the unban. During one of his livestreams in August 2022, Rushindra spoke about the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although he was unaware of the genuineness of the news from an unnamed source, Sinha provided fans with a quote they wanted to hear since the game's ban.

In the video, viewers can find the following quote around the timestamp of 8:38:

"As per the internal sources, BGMI might return soon."

3) "Stay positive and hope the game returns": Zishan "Mazy" Alam, a famous BGMI caster

Zishan "Mazy" Alam is among the most popular casters from India and has commentated at multiple Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments. Thus, being a famous influencer in the country, Mazy's comments on the matter were not detailed, but they did instill hope among many users.

Here's what Mazy was quoted saying in one of his livestreams:

"Stay positive, and hope the game returns and everything returns to normal."

4) "I believe that BGMI will be unbanned": Aditya "Dynamo" Sawant, a famous streamer

Aditya "Dynamo" Sawant is a well-known gamer and streamer who saw a monumental rise after streaming PUBG Mobile. Dynamo also streamed Battlegrounds Mobile India after the game was released in the country and was among the celebrities featured in the launch trailers.

In one of his livestreams after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Dynamo answered a question from one of his fans concerning the game's unban. Here's what he said (around the 13:24 mark):

"I believe BGMI will get unbanned because the response is quite positive."

However, Dynamo didn't elaborate on the positive response he was talking about as he moved on to another question.

5) "The game will be back sooner than you expect": Towqeer Gilkar, Stalwart Esports' co-founder

The final personality featured on this list is Stalwart Esports' co-founder, Towqeer Gilkar, who shared an essential informative piece via an Instagram live session in August 2022. Towqeer hinted that the game might return much earlier than fans were hoping as the talks have been positive between some crucial people related to the matter.

Readers can find the exact quote as follows:

"The game will be back sooner than you expect. There was a very good meeting that happened between some important people. I was there and we tried to collaborate and put some personal efforts into it and it went really good. So most probably it will be back soon."

Towqeer also claimed that the return might take less than a month. Readers can find complete information about his statement here.

Users must note that nothing is final, and they should wait for the last word from Krafton's side on BGMI's return to the Play Store and the App Store.

