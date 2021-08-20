Will there be BGMI Lite? Fans urge developers to release a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India after the iOS release

After months of speculation, iOS users were able to access BGMI through the App Store. Following this, gamers have demanded the release of the BGMI Lite version.

The developers have claimed that the game is a regional version of PUBG Mobile. Since the PUBG Mobile franchise has a Lite version, players are quite eager to have the same for BGMI.

The developers are yet to reveal anything officially. However, it seems highly unlikely that BGMI Lite will be a possibility in the near future. Gamers have reportedly taken to social media to share their demands for BGMI Lite.

This article will reveal the details and try to give a fair idea regarding players' demands.

BGMI Lite: Gamers stand united as developers remain silent

The meteoric rise of PUBG Mobile was repeated with the increasing popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite. The lighter version of the game requires fewer system requirements, making it one of the most widely accessible games in the battle royale segment.

Gamers with low-end devices were able to experience battle royale with PUBG Mobile Lite. BGMI packs decent system specifications at the moment, and the game can be run seamlessly across all budget smartphones these days. However, some players do want to enroll themselves into the Lite mode and enjoy the game.

BGMI was released a couple of months ago exclusively for Android devices. The exclusion of the iOS version raised significant questions among gamers. The long wait was answered as Krafton Inc. rolled out the coveted BGMI iOS version a few days ago.

The release of the BGMI iOS version was met with players demanding Krafton Inc. to release the Lite version of the game.

NOW ONE THING........ WE WANT BGMI LITE 😭😭😭😭😭 — I am raj (@Parvez12312) August 18, 2021

Sir What About bgmi lite? — Dreky (@Praharsh_raturi) August 17, 2021

Mow its time BGMI Lite pic.twitter.com/B38A8yYGLs — Neeraj Yadav (@NeerajY12951130) August 16, 2021

@KRAFTONOfficial #We_Want_BGMI_Lite_Version



iOS Par To Aa Gya Ab Lite Version Launch Kar Do Please... pic.twitter.com/Hle5BPZy6Z — Rakesh Rajbhar (@RakeshRaj_20) August 19, 2021

We need bgmi lite because I'm not playing BGMI properly in our smartphone. My smartphone ram is 2 GB. My all emotions attached on pubg lite game so please launched BGMI lite game please — Satgur singh (@satgursingh382) August 19, 2021

When will bgmi lite be launched here we are desperate to know when it will come we are waiting for a long time when will launch bgmi lite we are eagerly waiting — Chandu Gupta (@ChanduG26386482) August 19, 2021

We want BGMI LITE for low end devices. — Altamash Ali (@nemesisALTU) August 20, 2021

Many Indian players have low devices. So,all plyers are not playing #BGMI . So, I request you to please release soon 'BGMI LITE VERSION' .

I hope you to see this tweet and do Something about 'BGMI LITE VERSION' .

Thank you #Krafton Team#battlegroundsmobileindia #Krafton — Raushan shagal (@raushanshagal85) August 11, 2021

@scouttanmay @Aadii_Sawant @kronten #Krafton we want BGMI Lite as BGMI lags in most of the low end devices.. 😥And there are many content creators of pubg lite on YouTube who earns from pubg lite therefore we need Battlegrounds India Lite version soon please it's a huge request — Nikhil Sharma (@NikhilS27171722) July 25, 2021

These tweets are just a percentage of the entire scenario. One of the recurring topics that gamers have been pointing out is that BGMI is facing several issues on low-end smartphones.

The developers have claimed that the title will be accessible to low-end smartphones as well. However, it is expected that the game won't run as smoothly as on a flagship smartphone.

Gamers want to experience the thrill of dropping onto the island and engaging in face-to-face combat with enemies. The need for BGMI Lite is increasing day by day, and the silence from the developers is aggravating the situation.

Even if Krafton Inc. decides to bring out BGMI Lite, it'll take a considerable amount of time to develop and roll it out. Players have no other way than to continue their demands for BGMI Lite and hope for positive results.

