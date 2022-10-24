Will BGMI make a comeback in India? Possible outcomes and reactions

BGMI was released in India last year as the country's own version of the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Within a year of its launch, the mobile game amassed over 100 million downloads. It also acted as a pioneer for the growth of esports in the country.

However, its meteoric rise was halted when it was suddenly removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on July 28. Since then, several statements have appeared online, but the game is yet to be re-launched in the market for Indian fans to continue their BR gaming experience.

Topics related to the game's ban and its possible comeback are selling like hot pancakes in the gaming community. As a result, many YouTubers, pro players, and Battlegrounds Mobile India influencers have given their reactions to it.

Mixed reactions on BGMI's comeback have left gamers confused

As mentioned earlier, BGMI's comeback to the virtual stores has not yet been confirmed by the game's developers, Krafton India. Although several reactions regarding the same have surfaced online, all have urged users to stay positive about the title's return.

Hence, Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to return but the date is unknown as of yet.

In a recent Instagram live session, pro player AKop highlighted that he learned some information about the game's comeback when he visited Valorant's recent launch event for the new Agent, Harbor. The assaulter talked about how the title would make its return in the Indian market but under a new Indian publisher.

He said:

"I recently visited the Valorant launch event of Harbor where I heard from internal sources that BGMI will make its comeback soon. However, the publisher of the title will change. It will be a top Indian company as the publisher."

He also mentioned that the new publisher would be a top Indian company that is already renowned for its services. However, he refrained from disclosing the name of the company. AKop then went on to state that the events leading to the title's unban would exceed players' expectations.

Further on in the same live session, AKop stressed that although he was uncertain about BGMI's return date, fans can expect it to make its return to the Indian market sometime around June 2023.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber and pro player Tanmay "Scout" Singh's words have disheartened many gamers. In a recent livestream on YouTube, when he was enquired about giving an update on the game's unban status, he responded with a negative.

He mentioned that Krafton hasn't provided content creators or pro players with any information about the suspension getting revoked. As a result, he does not expect the game to make its return in the near future.

He advised young gamers not to keep their careers at stake by waiting for the game's re-introduction, further urging them to focus on academics.

Scout even highlighted how he has never wanted to give false hope to fans by stating that BGMI will be making its comeback soon, and hence they should wait instead of studying. According to him, that might have dire consequences on their career.

Popular caster Spero mentioned how there is no confirmed news about the game's return and only rumors are available on the internet. He affirmed that no one in the gaming industry knows when the game will return.

His exact words were:

"All rumors are going on the internet. But nothing is confirmed. To be honest, I don't know. No one in the industry knows about the unban date. It is as good as this."

Popular YouTubers Neuzboy and Lakshay Chaudhary also spoke on the matter and mentioned how the chances of BGMI making its return are bleak. They mentioned that even if the game returns after rebranding, its craze is almost dead.

It remains to be seen when the prevailing disputes between Krafton India and MeitY are settled and the game eventually makes its return to the Indian market.

