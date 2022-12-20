XO Sensei's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

Deepak "Sensei" Negi is one of the most popular IGLs in the BGMI gaming community. He rose through the ranks playing for several underdog teams, but established himself as a force to be reckoned with after he joined Team XO.

Sensei's calm and friendly nature has helped him become a household name. Besides being a pro player, he is a popular YouTuber who uploads videos on how to get better in BGMI.

Details about BGMI pro athlete and YouTuber Sensei that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Sensei's BGMI ID can use this code — 516066213 — or his IGN, XoSENSEI (Xo in his IGN stands for Team XO), to find his profile. They can use these shower their favorite player with popularity gifts.

Sensei is currently not a part of any clan in the game. Fans can send him clan requests to include him in their team and play classic matches together.

Seasonal stats and rank

Sensei is currently placed in the Crown III tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, and has accumulated 3984 points. He is eyeing to reach the Conqueror tier in the next few days, which will place him amongst the top classic players in the country.

XO Sensei's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 highlights his prowess as an all-round player (Image via Krafton)

The star has participated in 38 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in only four matchups (with a decent win rate of 16.0%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 25 matches.

Sensei has dealt a total damage of 39651.1 and an average damage of 1043.5. He has also maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 5.92 and has outplayed 225 enemies.

His remarkable assaulting skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.0 with 36 headshots. On average, he has survived 11.0 minutes in every Classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Sensei's best outing came in a match where he gathered 16 finishes, with 2744 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Sensei's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Sensei is a contracted player for Team XO and earns a hefty monthly salary from the renowned organization. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel that currently has more than 50.8k subscribers. The player has uploaded multiple BGMI gameplay videos to his channel. However, most of the videos (except four) were made private.

Based on a Social Blade report, Deepak has generated $0.62 - $10 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. The pro player has also garnered over 2.4K video views during the same period. However, since he has been inactive on the platform for a long time, Sensei has lost over 300 subscribers in the past 30 days.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was suspended for download on July 28, 2022. Due to this suspension by the MeitY of the Indian Government, gamers in the country are urged not to download or play the popular game.

