Zgod's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Abhishek "Zgod" Choudhary is a popular BGMI esports player. Zgod has remained dedicated to the game and has silenced critics time and again with his brilliant performances. He is currently considered to be one of the best support players in the country and is loved by all.

Apart from being a top esports athlete, Zgod is also a popular YouTuber. Although he is not a regular streamer like many contemporaries, his streams garner significant viewership.

BGMI ID and IGN

Zgod's great performances in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile tournaments over the years have helped him garner a dedicated fanbase in the Indian gaming community. The internet sensation's ID in BGMI is 5153118886, and his in-game name (IGN) is GODLzgod.

Seasonal stats and rank

Zgod functions as the support player for GodLike Esports. Hence, he is a regular feature in ongoing third-party scrims and tournaments. This hardly gives him any time to play classic matches. However, since his comeback to regular livestreaming on YouTube and Rooter, the star has played multiple BGMI classic mode matches alongside randoms and friends from the gaming community.

With 4723 points, the star has successfully reached the elite tier, Ace Master, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If Zgod continues to play regularly, he might make it to the Conqueror tier, where the best classic players are currently posited.

Snippet showing GodL Zgodi's BGMI stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Zgod has already played 120 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won nine of those matchups and reached the top ten in 44 matches.

The star player has dealt a total damage of 144337.5 with an average damage of 1202.8. He has maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 6.36 and has outplayed 763 enemies.

The pro athlete's great sniping skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 16.9. He also has an average survival time of 9.6 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 15.4.

Zgod's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 22 finishes, with 4052 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Zgod's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Zgod is a contracted player for GodLike Esports and earns a hefty salary from the organization. However, he also earns a decent amount of money from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.27 million subscribers. He has uploaded 83 BGMI/PUBG Mobile videos and vlogs so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Abhishek Choudhary has earned between $365 - $5.8K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 17K subscribers and 14 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Although many popular streamers and pro athletes tread on the battlegrounds of Battlegrounds Mobile India regularly, Indian gamers are advised against playing the suspended title.

