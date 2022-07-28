ZGod's BGMI ID, stats, rank, F/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more (July 2022)

BGMI has played a pivotal role in the growth of esports in India. It has given the community several players who have gone on to represent the country in global tournaments.

Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary is one such player who is considered the best support player by multiple critics and pundits of the game. He was amongst the foremost players who changed the gameplay style of a support player as he also took on the role of assaulting along with helping out teammates on the battlefield.

ZGod is followed by a lot of fans who flock to watch his streams on YouTube and Rooter.

How has popular BGMI player and streamer ZGod performed in the new Cycle 3 Season 7?

Seasonal Stats

ZGod is currently participating in several third-party tournaments and scrims. He even featured in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022 LAN event. This is why he finds hardly any time to play classic matches.

However, he has still managed to reach the Platinum I tier and has accumulated 3194 points. If he plays classic matches regularly, ZGod can reach the Ace tier easily.

Snippet showing popular player ZGod's stats in the new Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

ZGod has already played 13 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has emerged victorious in a single game in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 5 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 38.5).

The pro has managed to deal a total damage of 14251.4, with an average damage of 1096.3. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 5.46 and has outclassed 71 enemies.

The pro athlete's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 19.7. He also has an average survival time of 10.7 minutes (which is great as he mainly plays the new Ancient Secret: Arise mode). His best performance in the new C3S7 was in a match where he had 14 finishes and dealt 2424 damage.

Note: ZGod's C3S7 stats were recorded when writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

BGMI ID and IGN

ZGod is amongst the most endearing BGMI esports players in the Indian gaming community. Fans across the country search for his in-game ID on a daily basis so that they can send him popularity gifts and friend requests.

They can use the code 5153118886 to search for their favorite player's profile. They can also use the superstar's popular in-game name (IGN), GODLzgod, to search for his profile.

YouTube Income

ZGod joined GodLike Esports last year alongside his teammates like Jonathan, Clutchgod, and Neyoo. This transfer made him one of the highest-earning BGMI esports athletes in the country. However, to go with his salary, he also owns a YouTube channel, which currently has over 425K subscribers.

Based on Social Blade's stats, ZGod has generated revenue between $23 and $370 in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also gained more than 3K subscribers during this period. However, these numbers are set to increase once the star player decides to stream regularly on the platform.

