“I was looking like sh*t” - Chris Bumstead says he ‘fell back in love with bodybuilding’ after 4th Classic Physique Olympia win

Chris Bumstead is the most successful Classic Physique bodybuilder, with four consecutive wins from 2019 to 2022.

In a recent The Truth Podcast on YouTube, Bumstead discussed with his coach Hany Rambod how he initially lost interest in bodybuilding over the last few years. However, he added that after his fourth Classic Physique Olympia win, he fell back in love with bodybuilding.

" I was looking like sh*t until a week out. I somehow won that show, don’t even know how. I just kept pushing through, but I wasn’t present and didn’t really enjoy it. In 2020, there was COVID. That was a clean prep. I didn’t travel all year because I couldn’t."

Chris Bumstead's journey to winning his fourth Classic Physique Olympia title

After two consecutive second-place finishes, Bumstead upset former two-time champion Breon Ansley in 2019 to claim his first Classic Physique Olympia crown. Following his initial triumph, he overcame the most recent generation of competitors, proving his unquestionable superiority.

In a recent YouTube video, Chris Bumstead and his coach Hany Rambod discussed their first encounter while getting ready for the Olympics two months ago.

Last year, Bumstead and Iain Valliere, his longtime coach and competitor in the Men's Open, parted ways. Hany Rambod, a well-known bodybuilding coach, helped him complete the final 12 weeks of his program. When it came time to perform, "CBum" regained his throne after defeating Ramon Rocha Queiroz of Brazil and Urs Kalecinski of Germany.

After another successful title defense, Bumstead denied reports that he would be retiring and said he wanted to win another Classic Physique championship to add to his collection of medals. C-Bum tore his bicep to win his fourth championship. Despite the challenge, Bumstead maintained his calm and won. He explained how he overcame the difficulty and showed off a larger arm.

Chris Bumstead's dominating career

With more than 12.7 million Instagram followers, Canadian bodybuilder Chris Bumstead is undoubtedly one of the most well-liked athletes in the sport. He initially gained notoriety as a competitor in the IFBB Pro League's Classic Physique division.

Bumstead won the Pittsburgh Pro and the Toronto Pro Supershow, capping off an excellent season. He made his debut and placed second, displaying early talent.

Chris Bumstead deposed former two-time winner Breon Ansley to win his first Olympia championship in 2019. After his initial triumph, "CBum" went on to win every year after that, becoming the undisputed champion.

Most of Bumstead's achievements resulted from his work with Iain Valliere, his buddy and mentor of all time. When Bumstead said he would no longer be working with Valliere, concerns were raised about his performance this season.

Just two months before the most famous fitness competition in the world, Hany Rambod, a renowned bodybuilding coach, took Bumstead under his wing in October.

As anticipated, Chris Bumstead, Terrence Ruffin, and Ramon Rocha Queiroz were on the initial call. As Bumstead and Ramon Dino were summoned to the center for comparison, the audience erupted in cheers.

Many believed Queiroz to be a serious contender for the crown this year. Breon Ansley and Urs Kalecinski were also included in the first call-out.

Following several call-outs, a clear top tier of competitors emerged. Before the final comparison, Bumstead and Ramon Dino were called back onto the stage, and the judges delighted the audience by having them pose for photos. Finally, "CBum" was declared the winner.

