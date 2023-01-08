Derek Lunsford starts the 2023 Mr. Olympia preparation with a massive chest workout 

Derek Lunsford, the silver medalist of 2022 Mr. Olympia, is renowned for his superb body and, when it comes to competition, possibly has the greatest fitness on the field.

Lunsford is back in the gym, two weeks after giving a strong performance at the 2022 Mr. Olympia in an effort to keep getting stronger.

Lunsford recently uploaded a video to his YouTube Channel. In the video, he does a massive chest workout as he starts his preparations for the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Derek Lunsford Massive Chest workout

Lunsford just completed chest training to start the 2023 campaign after returning to the gym. Kamal Elgargni, the 212 Olympia champion in 2019, assisted Lunsford in overcoming the most difficult sets.

#1 Seated Machine Chest Press

With a seated chest press on a machine with plates loaded, Derek Lunsford began the workout. When Lunsford reached four plates after completing the first warm-up set with two plates, Kamal Elgargni urged Lunsford to complete the set.

It was meant to be Lunsford's premier set. But after a double drop set, he decided to perform one more set with the same weight before moving on to the next exercise.

#2 Low Cable Crossover and Bench Press

While flyers and crossovers work on adducting, the pressing exercises increase the upper body's pushing strength. Therefore, for comprehensive chest growth, it is necessary to include both types of motions in the chest training regimen.

The superset Lunsford performed next featured a low cable crossover and a Smith machine chest press. Without using any velocity, he executed the sets at a slow, controlled pace.

#3 Pec Deck Flyes

The pec deck flyes were the second exercise the 2022 Mr. Olympia runner-up did to strengthen his chest. For the pec deck flyes, Lunsford kept his rep range at 10 to 12 and performed a drop set following the top set.

Maintaining the muscles under strain for a longer period of time following the latter set, Legargni directed Lunsford to briefly stop at the conclusion of the concentric portion of the action. The native of Indiana then moved on to the next action.

#4 Triceps Dip Press

The triceps dip press on the plate-loaded machine was the next exercise that Derek Lunsford did. Although the triceps are the main muscle group targeted by this exercise, Lunsford has figured out a technique to make it low-pec focused.

Lunsford's overall workout was:

Derek Lunsford did a total of five chest workouts and two abs workouts.

Chest Workout

Seated Machine Chest Press

Bench Press and Low Cable Crossover Smith Machine

Pec Deck Flyes

Triceps Dip Press

Decline Cable Flyes

Abs Workout

Decline Crunches

Leg Raises

The 29-year-old was granted a special invitation to the 2022 Olympia's Men's Open competition. It is widely believed by analysts that Lunsford may hurt the division. The former 212 Olympia champion demonstrated everyone's predictions and placed second in the competition.

To face Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan in November, Derek Lunsford will concentrate on building his chest and quads rather than competing at the 2023 Arnold Classic.

At the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Derek Lunsford displayed one of the greatest and most toned physiques. Milos Sarcev, a seasoned bodybuilder, correctly noted that Lunsford likely possessed the most dramatic V-taper in Olympia history.

Poll : 0 votes