“Don’t stop until it is a routine” - Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pro tip for beginner bodybuilders

Arnold Schwarzenegger elevated the sport of bodybuilding to new heights while competing on stage.

Arnold recently provided advice for new exercise beginners in a recent issue of "The Daily Pump" newsletter. He advised upcoming bodybuilders to take the first step and not stop until it is a "routine:"

"And then don’t stop until it is a routine. For a lot of people, that first step is the hardest. So find something, anything, you can do. If you have been completely sedentary, go on a 30-minute walk. If you walk all the time and you have never done any strength training, you don’t need equipment: do 5 pushups, then do 5 squats.

"If your heart’s beating fast, rest for a minute. Now do 4 pushups, and 4 squats. Rest if you need to. Then do 3 pushups and 3 squats. Then 2 and 2, then 1 and 1. You just did 15 pushups and 15 squats. If it was easy, start at 10 next time."

Arnold started off his advice with a simple line that read,

"My advice to beginners is really simple: begin. And then don’t stop until it is a routine."

Arnold Schwarzenegger provided some guidance for individuals who are just starting out in fitness and exercise. He emphasized the value of developing new habits and maintaining consistency:

"Once you begin, the key is keeping your momentum. That’s why I encourage everyone to set goals they can achieve when they’re just starting out. Train 10 minutes every day for a month. Then make it 15 minutes. Motivation is fleeting, but routine is what carries you on. You need to make this a routine. Do whatever you can do every day for a month, and then build on that."

Just a few weeks earlier, Arnold Schwarzenegger met Joey Swoll, a social media fitness star who is spearheading the struggle against toxic gym culture. Arnold has praised Swoll's movement and plans to collaborate with him to spread optimism in gyms.

Last Sunday, Arnold was involved in a collision with a bicycle. According to earlier reports, he was not to blame for the occurrence. However, an investigation into Arnold's case is still ongoing.

The seven-time Mr. Olympia champion began by discussing his disagreements with some of the greatest names in bodybuilding. He considered Sergio Oliva and Franco Columbu as the two toughest opponents he had encountered.

'The Austrian Oak' has 23.2 million followers on his Instagram and frequently interacts with his admirers with training videos and advice. The 75-year-old revealed some fantastic winter exercises. To stay in shape and live longer, he recently suggested frequent walking and a high-protein diet.

Arnie hopes the newbies will take his training tips to heart given his experience working out.

Arnold Schwarzenegger over the years

In the 1970s and 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger initially came to public prominence for his imposing physique and dimensions. He initially triumphed in Mr. Olympia in 1970 and kept winning until 1975. In 1980, he returned to Mr. Olympia stag and recaptured the title years later.

Arnold Schwarzenegger fell in love with acting after having a great bodybuilding career. The Predator (1987), Commando (1985), Conan the Barbarian (1982), and The Terminator (1984) are just a handful of the notable films he appeared in after putting the discipline he learned as a competitor to use.

