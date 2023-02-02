"How is this possible" - Fans react to Samson Dauda's comparison post amid 2023 Arnold Classic

One of the most gifted bodybuilders to emerge on the scene in recent years is Samson Dauda. He is now preparing for the 2023 Arnold Classic.

Dauda recently posted a comparison image of himself during the 2022 Mr. Olympia and the present. Fans could not believe the difference and commented on seeing him at the end of the year:

"How is this possible Jesus, I can’t wait to see you at the end of this year!!!"

Screen grab via Instagram/@samson__dauda

Fans react to Samson Dauda's Instagram post

"The Giant Killer" recently posted a comparison photo of himself from 2022 Mr. Olympia and now. Fans cannot believe how full his back is now compared to a month ago.

Fans were amazed to see the drastic change in Samson Dauda and could not hold themselves back from commenting.

One fan feels that this is a scary improvement,

"Scary improvement"

Another fan wished Dauda luck for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic,

"Best of luck, Champ."

Fans motivated Samson Dauda, as one of them wrote,

"You got this bro!!!"

"Predict TOP 3 the next Era of Mr. O I'd evolving"

Screen grab via Instagram/@samson__dauda

This fan is amazed by the improvement that Samson Dauda makes before any show. He wrote,

"What amazes me is , How tf do you keep improving when we think we’ve seen your best on every preparation for a show you’re too much my bro"

Nick Walker is being considered the favorite in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic. But this Dauda fan feels Walker is getting second place,

"Nick Walker is getting 2nd place"

Screen grab via Instagram/@samson__dauda

Motivational comments filled Samson Dauda's comments section,

"Let’s do ittttt"

This guy felt that if Dauda does not win the AC, there is something wrong with the judging,

"If you don't win this then there is something wrong with the judges!"

"The Giant Killer" is indeed getting better every year and this fan felt the same,

"Every year Better"

Screen grab via Instagram/@samson__dauda

One fan felt Samson Dauda is from another planet, as he wrote,

"Come on now, for real..... What planet are you from coz no human progresses THAT quickly!"

Another fan wrote,

"Huge and dry"

Another fan said that Dauda is probably the most genetically gifted bodybuilder in the IFBB,

"Truly the most genetically gifted bodybuilder in the IFBB"

In the last few years, Dauda has been improving a lot and his 'foot is on the pedal',

"Foot on the pedal"

Screen grab via Instagram/@samson__dauda

Samson Dauda had an amazing 2022 at Mr. Olympia, where he finished sixth. He is gearing up for the 2023 Arnold Classic. Fans are excited to see a show-off between Dauda, Nick Walker, and Shaun Clarida.

However, after the Arnold Classic organizers increased the prize pool to $300,000, many top-class bodybuilders jumped in to join the main roster. Big Ramy, Andrew Jacked, and Patrick Moore are a few to name. It would be exciting to see who is going to be crowned the new Arnold Classic champion.

The 2023 Arnold Classic is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 5 in Columbus City, Ohio.

Poll : 0 votes