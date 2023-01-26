“Play your game” - Samson Dauda confident on beating Nick Walker at the 2023 Arnold Classic

Samson Dauda, a bodybuilder, is getting ready for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic, which will be held in Columbus, Ohio, from March 2 to 5.

Dauda recently appeared on OlympiaTV's YouTube channel to discuss the 2023 Arnold Classic competition and a stage fight with Nick Walker.

“Don’t try to reinvent the wheel. Don’t try to play someone else’s game. Play your game. Just play your game better.”

Samson Dauda talks about his upcoming battle with Nick Walker

Samson Dauda recently responded to criticism for his lack of adequate training in a YouTube video where he also projected that he would defeat Nick Walker in the competition.

Following the outcome, Dauda's coach Milos Sarcev contended that his athlete did enough to defeat Nick Walker, who placed third, and perhaps even Derek Lunsford, who placed second.

Dauda spoke frankly about facing Walker at the Olympia. After taking a closer look at Walker's package, he felt more confident and is now certain that he will be prepared for redemption by March.

The Nigerian Lion was criticized for having "thick skin" by many veterans and experts. However, he said that he takes criticism positively and is not affected by them. Upon competing in the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Dauda said that he was not in the best condition, yet he managed to stand in front of better bodybuilders.

Currently getting ready for the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic is Samson Dauda. Walker, former two-time Mr. Olympia champion Mamdouh 'Big Ramy' Elssbiay, reigning two-time 212 Olympia champion Shaun Clarida, and past 212 Olympia champion Kamal Elgargni will all be formidable opponents for him.

'The Giant Killer' commented on an upcoming stage confrontation with Dauda in less than two months. Clarida thinks the contest will be intriguing because of the parallels in their physical attributes and that the only way to defeat Dauda is to out-pose him.

As the Olympia contestant with the highest ranking and the favorite to take home the top prize, Nick Walker joined the 2023 Arnold Classic. He is certain that he will win a second Arnold Classic title, but is aware that Samson Dauda poses a serious danger to his ambition.

Samson Dauda's career so far

In 2018, Samson Dauda began his career as a professional bodybuilder. The following year, in 2019, he continued to compete in the top 10 at numerous IFBB Pro events. He gained notoriety as a Men's Open participant in 2020 for his amazing fusion of muscular size and symmetry.

With participation in the 2020 IFBB British Grand Prix and the 2020 IFBB Europa Pro Championships, Dauda established himself on the regional circuit in the United Kingdom. His promise was evident right away, and he went on to become one of the sport's most exciting prospects.

Dauda came very close to defeating Nathan De Asha at the 2021 Arnold Classic UK but was unable to do so. He kept accumulating points by placing third in the Yamamoto Cup Pro and second at the Romania Muscle Fest Pro in 2021. His entrance into the Olympia tournament was guaranteed by his victory in the EVLS Prague Pro.

Dauda then finished in fourth place at the IFBB Boston Pro and the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival. He entered the division's 2022 Mr. Olympia as the underdog and did not disappoint. Dauda delivered an outstanding performance in his first Olympia appearance, finishing sixth.

